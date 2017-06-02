U.S. election claims fiction, insists Vladimir Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron had a somewhat awkward first meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.

The leaders’ first handshakes – relatively brief and cordial – after Putin climbed out of his limousine at Versailles were far less macho than Macron’s now famous who-will-blink-first handshake showdown with President Donald Trump when the two leaders met for the first time last week.

Macron and Putin also hugged goodbye and shook hands, both smiling, after ending their meetings with a visit to an exhibit about the 300th anniversary of Russian Czar Peter the Great’s trip to Paris.

“It’s indispensable to talk to Russian Federation because there are a number of global subjects that will not be resolved without a tough dialogue with them”, Macron told reporters Saturday at the end of the G-7 summit in Italy, according to Reuters.

“Our absolute priority is the fight against terrorism and the eradication of terrorist groups and Daesh in particular”, he said, using an alternate name for the ISIS.

French President Macron said that serious worldwide problems can not be resolved without Moscow, as he stressed the importance of the role Russian Federation plays in the modern world.

Macron promised French military reprisals for any use of chemical weapons by Russia’s allies in Syria and said he would closely monitor the curtailing of civil rights for gay people in Chechnya.

Before the election, Putin had expressly backed Macron’s opponent, Marine Le Pen, leader of the anti-immigrant National Front.

Macron said he would make “not a single concession” to Russian Federation on the long-running conflict in Ukraine as he and his G7 counterparts said they were prepared to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

“As a person who pays utmost attention to personal contacts, Putin believes that only a one-on-one meeting could give answers to many questions about Macron as a person and as president of France, as well as his future foreign policy course and his stance on Russia”, Tatyana Stanovaya of the Center for Political Technologies, an independent Moscow-based think-tank, wrote. “Russia Today and Sputnik. behaved as organs of influence, of propaganda, of lying propaganda”.

RT’s chief editor Margarita Simonyan, in a statement, dismissed Macron’s comment as “baseless accusations” for which “not a single piece of evidence” had been provided.

France’s youngest ever president made a successful debut on the world stage last week, holding his own against Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels and winning plaudits from his peers at a G7 summit in Italy. Putin, who was standing beside Macron, said the matter was not discussed during their talks, but still denied the allegations.

It’s little wonder, then, that talks between the two leaders at the Palace of Versailles outside Paris ran a little longer than expected.

Western powers charge Russian Federation with failing to honor its commitments under the Minsk accords framework for ending the violence between government forces and Kremlin-backed rebels in Ukraine’s east. The U.S. and the European Union have made the prospect of lifting economic and financial sanctions against Moscow contingent on fulfilling the peace agreement.

Directly after the French election, he moved quickly to try reset relations with France, congratulating Macron and urging him to work to overcome their countries’ “mutual distrust”.

The visit by Putin, at Macron’s invitation, was described as a working meeting timed to coincide with the opening of a show at the Grand Trianon, a château within the Versailles complex.