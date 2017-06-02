U.S. to withdraw from global climate deal

Asked essentially the same question by multiple reporters on Trump’s current climate views, Pruitt pivoted and said, “All the discussions we had through the last several weeks had been focused on one singular issue: Is Paris good or not for this country?”

Businessman Michael Bloomberg is coming to the United Nations’ rescue after President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Paris climate agreement Thursday. Trump argued that if the USA stayed in the climate agreement, it would put the country “at a permanent disadvantage”.

“The Paris agreement [will] remain irreversible and will be implemented not just by France but by all the other nations”, he said, the two exceptions being Syria and Nicaragua.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore”.

Mr. Trump rejected all that, and said the agreement would lead to a redistribution of American wealth to other countries and transfer of American jobs overseas. The city has a climate action plan committing to boost the use of renewable energy.

Trump’s decision is likely to play well with the Republican base, with the more immediate damage likely to appear on the diplomatic front.

President Trump: “I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States – which is what it does – the world’s leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters”. “Because we are fully committed, because wherever we live, whoever we are, we all share the same responsibility: ‘Make our planet great again‘”.

Former Democratic President Barack Obama expressed regret over the pullout from a deal he was instrumental in brokering.

“But even in the absence of American leadership; even as this administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future; I’m confident that our states, cities, and businesses will step up and do even more to lead the way, and help protect for future generations the one planet we’ve got”, Obama added.

He complained in particular about China’s terms under the agreement.

Rebecca Lindland, an executive analyst with Kelley Blue Book, said Trump’s decision won’t have an immediate impact on automakers, who had no specific targets to meet under the Paris agreement. “I’m very disappointed… I am angry”, Japanese Environment Minister Koichi Yamamoto told a news conference in an unusually frank tone.

“We are deeply disappointed by the recent shift in climate policy”. That brought a rebuke from Bill Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, in Pennsylvania, who declared that Trump’s decision did not represent his city and vowed that Pittsburgh would stick to Paris accord guidelines, regardless of the official USA government stance.

Speaking in Berlin a day earlier, Premier Li said China, the world’s biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, would stick to its commitment to fight climate change.