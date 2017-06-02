UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Odds

It’s hard to ignore the impact Conor McGregor has made on the sport of mixed martial arts; particularly as it pertains to the UFC.

He’s also done his fair share of bad, albeit indirectly.

This weekend, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look to unify the UFC featherweight championship and the interim featherweight championship, which is now being held by Max Holloway. Aldo is a -150 betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with Holloway at +120 on the UFC 212 odds. On fight night that prediction proved false though, as Aldo looked as sharp as ever in nearly completely shutting down Edgar’s revered game and coming out the unanimous decision victor.

Still, it’s impossible to ignore after a year long build up to the fight, Aldo falling to McGregor in such dramatic fashion will certainly be a moment that will live in infamy forever. Aldo not only has it all, he never lost it in the first place.

“I just can’t wait to do the damn thing, get in there and fight one of the greatest of all time”, he declared. The Brazilian rebounded with a dominant win over Frankie Edgar at UFC 200 to reclaim gold. One doesn’t necessarily develop the desire to become better without being provided with evidence that becoming better is a necessary decision.

13-seconds after the bell sounded to start Aldo vs. McGregor, none of that mattered.

Coincidentally, that’s part of how McGregor has impacted Holloway, as well.

Saturday should go down as the night the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s featherweight division closes the door on the Conor McGregor era.

Despite winning his title back, getting over that whole contract termination request, threat of legal action and even hinting that he would be willing to intentionally lose fights because he wasn’t being granted a second shot at ‘the Notorious, ‘ those questions are unavoidable.

His victims have included top-ranked featherweights Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Anthony Pettis.

McGregor dominated Holloway when they first fought, clearly winning the stand-up battle from the off.

This weekend’s bout against Max Holloway is a pick em on most sports books.

The victory improved Holloway’s professional MMA record to 17-3, including nine victories inside the distance.

Holloway pointed to his statistics as the best explanation for how he plans to defeat Aldo. Known for his tactical approach to fights these days, it’s easy to forget that Aldo entered the UFC with an eight-fight win streak in the WEC that included seven knockouts. Surely Holloway’s title fight would come next.

But the division had to soldier on while McGregor focused his attention elsewhere.

Aldo was coming off a win over Frankie Edgar back then, regaining the UFC featherweight championship.

The 30-year-old Aldo (26-2) is from Brazil and is the most accomplished featherweight in UFC history thus far – it’s a fairly new division.