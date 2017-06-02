UK: Additional arrests in bomb investigation

Salman’s 20-year-old brother Hashem was arrested in Libya late Tuesday night, according to officials there, who said the young man told authorities that he had been involved in planning the attack on the concert hall in Manchester.

Britain’s terror threat assessment has been hiked to “critical”, the highest level, meaning an attack is considered imminent.

Still, Abedi and his wife took away their son’s passport upon his arrival recently in Libya, where both brothers were supposed to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Libyan authorities said, citing testimony by Hashem Abedi.

Another possible link under investigation is whether Abedi had ties to Raphael Hostey, a jihadist recruiter who was killed in Syria, the officials said. “I spoke to him about five days ago. there was nothing wrong, everything was normal”, Abedi said.

Police in Manchester, England, said Wednesday that they believe the suicide bomber responsible for the attack at an Ariana Grande concert Monday evening was part of a larger network.

In a statement, the Times defended its decision to publish the images, saying they were “neither graphic nor disrespectful of victims”.

Speaking after a meeting of the government’s COBRA crisis committee, May said “the public should remain vigilant”. Abedi was named by British authorities the day after he detonated a bomb packed with nuts and screws at the Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and maiming dozens more at a concert by United States pop star Ariana Grande.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where some of the casualties have been treated, and was filmed chatting with a girl lying injured on a ward. The National Health Service says 75 people have been admitted to eight hospitals, “including 23 patients now receiving critical care”. “This is not us”, the 51-year-old Abedi said in a telephone interview from Tripoli. Abedi’s relative said he had spoken with his brother only, asking that his message be relayed to his mother. Officers also raided a property in the city’s Moss Side neighborhood early Thursday.

Citing unnamed federal security sources, Focus reports that British-born Salman Abedi twice flew from a German airport in recent years and wasn’t on any worldwide watch list.

A German magazine, meanwhile, reported that British police informed their German counterparts that Abedi had received paramilitary training in Syria.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a bomb strapped to his body in the foyer area, killing 22 persons and injuring 116 others.

He and another of his sons, Hashim, were taken into custody Wednesday in the Libyan city of Tripoli. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.