UK authorities ‘furious’ at US leaks of Manchester bombing probe

TWO more men have been arrested in relation to the horror Manchester attack.

The investigation into the suicide bomb that killed 22 and injured 59 at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester is ongoing, with police making two more arrests on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Theresa May raised British concerns with Trump at a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Brussels, telling him intelligence shared between their two countries had to remain secure, in a rare public show of dissatisfaction with Britain’s closest security ally.

In Manchester, northwest England, feelings were still raw following Abedi’s attack on a concert by U.S. pop star Ariana Grande – especially so as the bomber was born in the city.

A police officer stands outside Didsbury mosque in Manchester.

“We aren’t the ones who blow up ourselves among innocents”, he said.

“I want to reassure people that the arrests that we have made are significant, and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation”, Manchester’s police chief Ian Hopkins said.

On Wednesday, it apparently happened again, with forensic photos of shrapnel, a backpack and a battery leaked to The New York Times.

But after of the bomber’s identity and details of the probe were leaked, the intelligence-sharing relationship between close allies London and Washington was left rocking.

“We are furious. This is completely unacceptable”, the source said.

There were also reports Abedi’s parents were so anxious about him being radicalised in Manchester that they got him to join them in Libya and confiscated his passport.

The counter-terrorism force detained the father, Ramadan Abedi, outside his home in the Tripoli suburb of Ayn Zara on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Deterrence Force, which acts as Libya’s Government of National Accord’s police, said the brother was aware of Abedi’s plan and the siblings were both members of the Islamic State jihadist group, AFP reported.

In the Libyan-British community in southern Manchester where Salman Abedi lived, he was known as a university dropout and loner, acquaintances said.

American media first reported the initial death toll after the blast, citing US officials, then the method of the attack and finally the identity of the bomber, before British officials wished to release the information.

Mr Abedi died in Monday night’s attack, but police have since arrested eight people in connection with the atrocity. A woman detained on Wednesday was released without charges.

In the nearby town of Wigan, where a man was arrested on Wednesday, police said they had discovered potentially suspicious items, prompting them to bring in the bomb squad and evacuate properties in the area.

He had claimed his son seemed “normal” when they spoke five days ago and insisted: ‘We don’t believe in killing innocents’.