UK Conservative candidate charged in expenses inquiry

Craig Mackinlay ran against Nigel Farage in South Thanet in the 2015 election.

“We have concluded there is sufficient evidence and it is in the public interest to authorize charges against three people”, CPS said. Despite the formal charges, Mackinlay’s name will remain on the ballot as the deadline for withdrawing nominations has passed.

Those investigations focused on claims that expenses for transporting Conservative activists in so-called Battlebuses and sent to key seats were wrongly reported as part of the party’s national spending than in the candidates’ local returns.

Craig Mackinlay, 50, was charged along with two others earlier on Friday over offences related to campaign expenditure during the 2015 election when he beat Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage in a tightly fought contest. The first charge covers the period from December 19, 2014 to March 29, 2015.

Mr Gray, who was Mr Mackinlay’s election agent, is charged with three similar offences. The spending included £15,641 for rooms in the Royal Harbour hotel in Ramsgate, but was allegedly recorded as national expenses rather than being attributed to the Thanet South campaign.

Last month the CPS announced it would not be taking action against any other Conservative MPs or officials over allegations of irregularities in relation to expenses incurred by the party’s 2015 battlebus tour.

In the Conservative Party statement, the spokesman said Mr Mackinlay, who has previously strongly denied any wrongdoing, and his colleagues were all innocent.

Commenting on the news during a campaign visit to Doncaster, Mrs May said: “The Conservative party continues to believe that these allegations are unfounded”.

“Clearly this is a shocking decision by the CPS, given that I’ve done nothing wrong and I am confident that this will be made very clear as the matter progresses”.

The CPS had considered information from 14 police forces across the country about whether the party had broken spending limits, which are governed by tight, complex rules, but decided there was insufficient evidence to charge any individual.