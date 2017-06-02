UK PM May’s lead over Labour shrinks

McDonnell, a close ally of the party’s radical left-wing leader Jeremy Corbyn, has promised to eliminate Britain’s deficit in day-to-day spending – excluding investment spending – within five years.

But Conservative Chancellor Philip Hammond said his party had “made real progress in fixing the mess we inherited from Labour, helping businesses create 2.9 million more jobs”.

Another poll from Panelbase held worse news for the Conservatives, despite putting the gap between the parties at eight points.

Labour success appears to be grounded particularly among younger voters: “these have always been more inclined to support Labour than the Conservatives, but the Labour advantage among 18-24 year old voters in our latest poll is running at approximately three-to-one”.This provoked Jim Messina, May’s United States of America consultant, to tweet that he had spent the day “laughing at another stupid poll from YouGov” and offering a charity bet that they had got it wrong.

“Because the promise of Brexit is great, the opportunities before us enormous”, she said.

“If we end up in a position where we are in a minority, we will go ahead and we will put forward a Queen’s Speech and a Budget“.

“Support for Labor among younger voters has gone up, and gone up dramatically, but then the crucial question is whether these young people will come out to vote”, said John Curtice, a leading psephologist who is president of the British Polling Council. “We want to get an agreement with Europe“.

“If we are the largest party, we go ahead, no deals, with our manifesto, our budget, and our Queen’s Speech, that’s the conversations we’ve had”.

On the campaign trail in Essex, Mr Corbyn accused the Prime Minister’s three-strong Brexit team of having “fibbed” over the impact of Brexit. That’s what we are fighting to do. And that will ensure that any deal we get will be worse than no deal and we’ll be stuck with it. Yes, there is a block of those that now have a massive debt, and I’m looking at ways that we could reduce that, ameliorate that, lengthen the period of paying it off, or some other means of reducing that debt burden.

Mr Corbyn was more cautious about spelling out Labour’s plans in the case of an inconclusive election, but also insisted there would be no coalition deal. “I will work every day to make a success of Brexit, and will strive to be a leader worthy of a Great Britain”, she said.

“Brexit negotiations start 11 days after you vote, but instead of focusing on those negotiations, Corbyn would be busy haggling with Nicola Sturgeon and the Lib Dems”.

Mr Corbyn yesterday hit back at the Tories’ position on Brexit, telling a campaign event in Basildon: “The Conservatives’ reckless approach has left us isolated and marginalised, increasing the chances of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, which would be the worst possible outcome for Britain”.

Explaining the new industrial strategy in The Independent, Ms Long-Bailey said it was part of “concrete policies to rewrite the rules in favour of the majority of people in Britain”. “Theresa May’s approach risks a jobs meltdown across Britain”.

Corbyn (center) addresses supports during a general election campaign rally in Reading, west of London.