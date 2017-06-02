UK police in bomb probe cordon off area in Manchester

Detectives also said they had been unable to find any records of calls to the police anti-terrorism hotline before he blew himself up at Manchester Arena on May 22, following claims authorities had been repeatedly warned about him posing a threat.

The developments came amid reports ticket scalpers were attempting to profit from the upcoming Ariana Grande concert to benefit victims.

“At Ticketmaster we are doing everything we can – including extending today’s deadline – to ensure that tickets go to the actual fans and not the opportunists or touts who have also been applying for free tickets”, the company said.

“We are very interested in anything people can tell us about the movements of this vehicle, and who was in it, over the past months”.

Isaac Forjani told the BBC it’s “not easy” being connected to “22 lost, innocent lives”.

“The fact that the person that did this is related to us by blood is something that’s going to stay with me for the rest of my life”.

“He never shared it with any members of the family – if he would of, we could have done something to stop that happening”.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims”.

They said on Friday they had located a white Nissan Micra in the centre of Manchester.

“We went in, we could come out, we can try and move on with our lives”.

“Our inquiries show Abedi himself made most of the purchases of the core components and what is becoming apparent is that many of his movements and actions have been carried out alone during the four days from him landing in the country and committing this terrible attack”.

Jackson urged anyone who may have called them before to call again.

He added: “Did you see Abedi in the Rusholme area between 18 and 22 May?”

“You may think it’s insignificant, but it could be a key piece of information to assist us”.

Ten men are in custody being questioned about possible roles in the blast while six people, including a woman, have been released without being charged.

Details have emerged about the bomber since the attack, including that he had traveled to Libya for three weeks before carrying out the bombing. Authorities asked the public for help in tracking his movements in the days leading up to the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Earlier, the Duke of Cambridge visited Greater Manchester Police HQ to meet officers who were among the first to respond to the bombing.