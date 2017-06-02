Donald Trump’s Twitter pledge to make a decision on whether to remain in the Paris climate agreement this week promises resolution to months of fevered lobbying over U.S. involvement in the global accord.

Exiting the deal would be certain to anger allies that spent years negotiating the accord to reduce carbon emissions.

Trump faced considerable pressure to hold to the deal during visits with European leaders and Pope Francis on his recent trip overseas.

The official has insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Trump said Wednesday in a tweet, “I will be announcing my decision on the Paris Accord over the next few days”, adding his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

The president has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from both inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.

Members of the House leadership team have issued no statements or tweets regarding Trump's decision to withdraw from the accord and offered no explanation when reached out to by CNN. On Wednesday afternoon, Trump was to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who has favored remaining in the deal. Chief strategist Steve Bannon supports an exit, as does Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, while senior adviser Jared Kushner generally thinks the deal is bad, but would like to find a way to see if the USA emissions targets can be changed.

Juncker says European leaders tried to explain the process for withdrawing from the global agreement to Trump “in clear, simple sentences” during meetings last week.

His speech comes as Trump this week decides whether the USA – the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China – will adhere to the limit its emissions as layed out in the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

He said solar power grew 50 percent past year, with China and the United States in the lead, and in both those countries “new renewable energy jobs now outstrip those created in the oil and gas industries”.

The official is involved in preparing the meeting between EU Council President Donald Tusk, Juncker and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, but can’t speak on the record because their meeting statement wasn’t finalized.

While US emissions would start to level off rather than continue their gradual decline, there are signs that India and China, the two other national heavy hitters in emissions, are moving away from coal more quickly than expected, according to Climate Action Tracker. The organization’s main Twitter page quoted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying, “Climate change is undeniable”.

The Agreement calls on countries to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future, and to adapt to the increasing impacts of climate change. “And climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”, he said.

Nancy Pelosi, one of the top Democrats in Congress, described the apparent decision as a “stunning abdication of American leadership and a grave threat to our planet’s future”.

Trump’s chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, has discussed the possibility of changing the USA carbon reduction targets instead of pulling out of the deal completely.

Trump’s position on the Paris accord was a focal point of last week’s G7 summit in Sicily, at which leaders of the world’s six other leading economies pressed him to renew the USA commitment to the deal.

Still, he said that the carbon levels agreed to by the prior administration “would be highly crippling to the US economic growth”, and said that, if the president had to choose between limiting carbon and economic growth, “growing our economy is going to win”.

He said the US could try to re-enter the deal under more favorable terms or work to establish “an entirely new transaction”.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the agreement had not been reached easily and it represented the broadest consensus of the worldwide community. He has spent his first months in office working to delay and roll back federal regulations limiting greenhouse gas emissions while pledging to revive long-struggling USA coal mines.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has sent contradictory signals on the Paris deal – reflecting the different currents within his administration, both on climate change but also on the wider issue of America’s role in the world and its position on multilateralism. They include Apple, Google and Walmart.

“Countries are making decisions in that forum that affect the interests of the United States, and if you’re not even there to defend those interests, then you’re not fulfilling your duties to the American people”, says Bodnar, now the managing director of the Rocky Mountain Institute.