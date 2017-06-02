United Kingdom election goes from tiresome to dramatic as contest tightens

The poll results indicated that the Conservative Party lost 20 seats, which could lead to a loss of majority in parliament.

A new projection by YouGov for the Times finds that the Conservatives are set to lose twenty seats and Labour gain almost 30 seats in next week’s general election in a result that would completely defy previous expectations. Smaller parties, including the Scottish National Party and Northern Irish parties, could win 83 seats, the Times newspaper quoted YouGov as predicting.

It would also cast the prime minister’s future into doubt after having called the snap election to “strengthen my hand” in Brexit negotiations.

If May failed to win an overall majority, she would be forced to strike a deal with another party to continue governing either as a coalition or a minority government.

When the YouGov projection was first published by The Times on Tuesday evening, the pound fell sharply in response, although it recovered slightly by Wednesday morning. The pound was trading at $1.2838 at noon GMT.

The opposition Labour party, led by veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn, has gradually nibbled away at the Conservative lead in the polls, with the campaign back in full swing after the Manchester terror attack.

Certainly not two words that can be used to describe Theresa May’s nascent campaign, with a relaunch on Monday shocking many with a deliberate toning down of the Prime Minister’s presidential approach.

So while the inverse correlation (between GBP/USD and FTSE 100) is not in play right now, I suspect that if we see a strong showing from the Conservatives, the GBP will rally against all crosses and the FTSE 100 will attract sellers given FTSE 100 companies source such a large amount of revenue from outside of the UK.

The Conservatives are on course for a hung parliament, according to a new poll on next week’s General Election. It then estimated the number of each type of voter in each constituency. This analysis is based on a week of interviews with 50,000 registered voters.

The Financial Times said in an editorial that an increased Conservative majority could lead to more hardline Eurosceptics in May’s party.

Other projections suggested May would win soundly. The Electoral Calculus website, which calculates how votes translate into seats on a uniform swing, produces a Tory majority of 16 on those numbers, although that doesn’t take into account the pattern of Ukip candidates.

Betting markets give a more than 80-percent probability of May winning an overall majority, though betting markets were wrong ahead of the unexpected Brexit result in the June 23 referendum a year ago.

The Times said YouGov acknowledged that its predictions were controversial and allowed for a wide margin of error.