United Kingdom police search Manchester property as part of bombing probe

A 23-year-old man was arrested in the southern coastal town of Shoreham-by-Sea, more than 400km from Manchester yesterday over the attack claimed by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Salman Abedi shopped alone for most of the components used to build the suicide bomb he detonated in Manchester Arena last week, killing 22 and injuring dozens more.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said: “We know that Abedi left the country on 15 April and arrived back on the 18 May and we now know from our enquiries that he purchased parts for the bomb after arriving back”.

A leading mosque in Manchester has refused to have anything to do with the burial of the body of Salman Abedi.

They said they last saw Abedi three months before the attack at the younger brother’s barber shop.

Manchester’s police chief said that Abedi had come to the attention of police for “relatively minor matters” including theft, receiving stolen goods and assault.

The Department of Foreign Affairs had urged Australians to exercise a high degree of caution when travelling to the UK.

As well as the CCTV image of Abedi, detectives have released a picture of a replica case, as they continue to piece together the terrorist’s movements in the lead-up to the attack. In the future, we can look at anything else that might need to be done.

Salman Abedi bought the parts he needed for the Manchester bomb in the days before the attack, police said.

Detectives know that Abedi purchased parts of the bomb that he used to carry out the attack after arriving back in the United Kingdom, but are still trying to work out whether he bought any of the bomb components before he left Manchester.

“We know he visited the Wilmslow Road area of Manchester and was also seen in Manchester city centre with the blue suitcase”. The suitcase is “a different item” than what was used to carry out the bombing, Jackson said – but he added that people should be cautious and contact police if they can help track it down.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to before the attack at the Manchester Arena was a city centre flat, where they believe he may have finished assembling the device.

Fresh searches have been carried out in Banff Road, Rusholme, following previous operations in the nearby Curry Mile.

“Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the case between 18 and 22 May should call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789 321”.

Britain’s official terror threat level was set at “critical” in the days after the attack but was downgraded Saturday to “severe”.

As it stands, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the investigation, of which five people have since been released without charge.