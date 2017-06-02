United States dollar rises on strong economic data

US short-term interest rate futures were little changed on Friday after a government report showed employers added fewer jobs than expected but the unemployment rate dropped to a 16-year low.

USA carmakers added to positive sentiment after the majority of carmakers reported sales that were better than analysts had forecast.

The report could signal a strong government payrolls report on Friday that includes hiring in both public and private sectors and would cement expectations for a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks.

The economy added 138,000 net new jobs for the month, well below analyst expectations, while the jobless rate decreased by a tenth of a point to 4.3 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Thursday after having fallen to three-week lows on Wednesday, buoyed by data that showed a big draw in USA crude stocks.

Forecasts are for 185,000 nonfarm jobs created in May.

However, eroding the brief boost from the United States oil inventory report had been President Donald Trump’s announcement of US’ climate accord withdrawal.

The economy grew at a 1.2 percent annualized rate in the first quarter.

US private payrolls surged by 253,000 in May, well above market expectations of a 185,000-gain, a monthly report by the payroll processor ADP said on Thursday.

Minutes of the Fed’s May 2-3 policy meeting, which were published last week, showed that while policymakers agreed they should hold off hiking rates until there was evidence the growth slowdown was transitory, “most participants” believed “it would soon be appropriate” to raise borrowing costs.

The central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March. This highlights the over exuberance that the data may set the market on ahead of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ release.

A Labor Department official said claims for California, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Dakota, Texas and Virginia were estimated because of the Memorial Day holiday on Monday. While having been a good directional indicator, the ADP report’s headline figure had on average exceeded the NFP report by approximately 18% in the past 12-month period and 50% in the past 6-month period. The Fed in its Beige Book on Wednesday said a manufacturing firm in the Chicago district reported raising wages for unskilled laborers by 10 per cent to attract better-quality workers and retain its workforce. Initial jobless claims – a barometer of labor market health – have fallen to 44-year lows this month, while continuing jobless claims are hovering at their lowest level in more than 28 years. The Aussie dropped around half a US cent after a disappointing economic report from China, Australia’s top export market. Almost 40 percent of the job cuts were announced by Ford Motor Co, according to the report.