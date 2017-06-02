United States not started assessment on any Trump intel disclosure to Russia – Coats

The potential case against Donald Trump for obstruction of justice continues to get stronger.

On Monday, multiple current and former USA officials confirmed to CNN the account that Trump made the request of Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers after then-FBI Director James Comey revealed in March that the bureau had launched a probe into alleged collusion.

“As the president’s principal intelligence advisor, I need to spend a significant amount of time with the president discussing national security interests and intelligence”, he said.

“The problem wasn’t so much asking them to issue statements, it was asking them to issue false statements about an ongoing investigation”, a former senior intelligence official said of the request to Coats.

And while Trump praised chief of staff Reince Priebus after the House passed a health care bill last week, associates say the president has continued to raise occasional questions about Priebus’ leadership in the West Wing.

Coats’ testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee came one day after the Washington Post reported that Trump had appealed to Coats and National Security Agency (NSA) director Michael Rogers independently asking them to “publicly deny the existence of any evidence of collusion during the 2016 election”.

While Coats testified before the Senate, the man who led the Central Intelligence Agency during last year’s presidential campaign, John Brennan, told a House panel he saw information indicating contacts between Russian officials and members of the campaign. “He is a good guy”.

The White House has denied that Trump pressured Comey in any way.

It is unclear whether Trump approached Coats and Rogers in the same way that he did Comey. The account was first reported in The Washington Post. Pointing to some special counsel probes in the past, they anxious aloud that Mueller will expand the scope of his investigation. But in that case, the White House effort was created to refute news accounts, not the testimony of a sitting FBI director who was leading an open investigation.

While the department declined to “confirm or deny that Mr. Mueller’s former firm represents an individual or individuals who are within the scope of the Special Counsel appointment”, it said “the department’s ethics experts have considered the relevant issues and determined that Mr. Mueller’s appointment as special counsel is consistent with the rules of professional responsibility”.

The last part of that defense is not unfounded.

“Is that an accurate reporting, Director Coats?” But the White House may not be able to hide behind “anonymous individuals” for long. The encounter between Rogers and Trump was documented in a contemporaneous memo.

Rogers is set to testify in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee later today.

