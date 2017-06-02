US abdicating role as environment steward | Letters

“Now that President Trump is pledging to do less to keep America’s commitment to the world, we must all step up to do more to ensure the health of our planet”.

Tesla founder Elon Musk, who up until now served on Trump’s business advisory council, said he’s keeping to his promise that he’ll quit the council if Trump leaves the Paris Accord. Almost 200 countries joined the landmark deal forged under Trump’s predecessor.

Mr Peduto echoed that criticism, tweeting: “The United States joins Syria, Nicaragua & Russia in deciding not to participate with world’s Paris Agreement“.

Trump offered no details about how, or when, a formal withdrawal would happen, and at one point suggested a renegotiation could take place. Even a direct appeal from the Vatican wasn’t enough to persuade the president.

While the Kochs were initially cool to Trump as a candidate, his decision on the Paris accord will surely help cement their support and financial largess for years to come and in 2020, if Donald Trump survives and seeks re-election.

For anxious allies, Trump’s rejection of the Paris pact is particularly jarring in the wake of his first global trip last week.

Brown is about to begin a trip to China to discuss emissions-reduction policies with other leaders and has promised to fill the void left by the Trump administration. It was a very nationalist speech saying this agreement costs us jobs; it costs us money, and we should not be doing anything to benefit people in other countries. President Trump has chosen to retreat. “To all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president of the United States, I want to say that they will find in France a second home”.

He said even the USA and other countries fully complied with the Paris Agreement, it’s estimated to result in only two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. He has stated a preference for one-on-one agreements with countries, instead of sweeping, multinational arrangements. President George W. Bush provoked similar anger from European allies when he decided not to implement the 1997 Kyoto climate change treaty, which was ratified by 140 nations.

He vowed to stand with the American people against what he called a “draconian” global deal.

Trump’s pledge to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem remains unfulfilled, at least for now.

“As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States – which is what it does – the world’s leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters”, Trump said in his speech outside the White House. While the deal is not necessarily doomed without USA involvement, the withdrawal may encourage other countries to weaken their commitments.

According to the official, there’s no question that former president Barack Obama’s climate pledge under the Paris agreement would have undermined America’s competitiveness. And we will start to renegotiate and we’ll see if there’s a better deal.

Several U.S. buildings lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord. But to draw a moral equivalency between the US and China on this issue is absurd.

Thanks to those market forces, “we’re already reducing emissions in the power sector pretty significantly”, explains Kevin Kennedy, deputy director of the World Resources Institute’s U.S. Climate Initiative.