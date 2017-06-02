US job growth slows; unemployment rate drops to 4.3%

Economists had expected a gain of about 185,000 new jobs in May, but a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics published on Friday showed that the US economy only added 138,000 jobs.

May’s figures followed less than stellar job gains in April (revised downward to 174,000 from 211,000) and an especially weak March (revised downward to 50,000 from 79,000).

The headline USA unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, down from 4.4 percent in April, the BLS reported. The S&P 500 gained 3 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,433.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 30.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to 6,276.93.

The Wall Street’s volatility index .VIX , which measures implied volatility of stocks and is often seen as investors’ fear gauge, fell below 10, near a decade-low touched last month, in another sign of investors’ confidence that markets will be stable at least for the time being. It is expected to do so again at its June 13-14 policy meeting.

Even with the figures, economic growth is likely to rebound this quarter and the United States is near full employment, helping explain why Federal Reserve policy makers are expected to raise interest rates when they meet on 13-14 June.

That left the year-on-year increase in wages at 2.5 percent.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March.

In May average hourly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls rose by 4 cents to $26.22. Average hourly earnings are forecast rising 0.2 percent in May after gaining 0.3 percent in April. But with the labor market expected to hit full employment this year, there is optimism that wage growth will accelerate.

Republican President Donald Trump, who inherited a strong job market from the Obama administration, has vowed to sharply boost economic growth and further strengthen the labor market by slashing taxes and cutting regulation. The labor force participation rate fell 0.2 percentage points – to 62.7 percent – and the employment-to-population ratio also fell 0.2 percentage points, suggesting that would-be workers are leaving the workforce after failing to find suitable employment.

“A hike in June is still on the table but the news flow will have to improve for the Fed to keep tightening in the second part of the year”, said Thomas Julien, U.S. economist, at Natixis North America in NY.

Manufacturing employment fell by 1,000 jobs last month as payrolls in the automobile sector dropped 1,500 amid falling sales. Earlier, data showed eurozone PPI was flat month-over-month in April, below expectations of a 0.3% uptick. Ford Motor Co said last month it planned to cut 1,400 salaried jobs in North America and Asia through voluntary early retirement and other financial incentives.

“The pace of construction-job growth remains a significant impediment to more housing starts”, Fleming said. Department store operators like J.C. Penney Co Inc, Macy’s Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch are struggling against stiff competition from online retailers led by Amazon.