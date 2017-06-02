US rig count rises 8 this week to 916; Texas up 5

Harris Lp reported 3.89 million shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Shares of Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) traded up 0.69% on Thursday, hitting $55.53. It has outperformed by 11.99% the S&P500. Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of Tableau Software, Inc. American National Bank now owns 8,614 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (BHI) has the market capitalization of $23.66 Billion. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.83%. It has underperformed by 26.74% the S&P500. Its the same as in 2016Q3. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter.

Among 31 analysts covering Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. 15 are held by Sun Life Inc. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Incorporated will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI). Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 2,156 shares. 683 were accumulated by Next Fincl Group. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0.03% or 99,531 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 757,108 shares. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 188,141 shares.#img1#. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Incorporated stated it has 3,095 shares. (SEAC) stake by 25.52% reported in 2016Q4 SEC filing. Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) has risen 28.69% since June 2, 2016 and is uptrending.

Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) yearly performance is 18.91% and net profit margin is -20.00%.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 14.62% of its portfolio in Baker Hughes Incorporated for 27.41 million shares. Therefore 55% are positive. The consensus recommendation by Thomson Reuters analysts is Outperform and their mean rating for the stock is 1.92 on scale of 1-5. Baker Hughes Incorporated has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $68.59. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, July 29 with “Hold”. On Friday, March 24 the stock rating was initiated by Tudor Pickering with “Buy”.

Analysts await (:) to report earnings on July, 27. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.06, from 1.2 in 2016Q3. It improved, as 48 investors sold EXPE shares while 150 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. Cadence Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI).

The EU concluded that the merger of the two US companies would not harm competition in European markets for various products where both were active, including electrical submersible pumps, refining chemicals and drilling sensors. Cypress Capital has 6,133 shares. Blackrock Institutional Trust Company Na accumulated 0.03% or 2.71M shares. Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 3,050 shares in its portfolio. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. Stonebridge Capital reported 5,770 shares.

04/26/2017 – Baker Hughes Incorporated was downgraded to “market perform” by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. Whittier Tru holds 105 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd holds 10,461 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Most recently DSW Inc. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Q4 2016 Results – Earnings Call Transcript” on February 22, 2017.

Sell-side analysts also have something to say about this company.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,985 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by WALSTON W WAYNE, worth $67,000 on Wednesday, December 28. Shares for $152,000 were sold by HAMILTON JOHN MAXWELL. This rating was disclosed to clients in a report on Wednesday, 31 May. As per Wednesday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Monday, May 9. On Monday, December 19 the stock rating was upgraded by CapitalOne to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, November 5. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Friday, October 30.

