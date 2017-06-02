US Unemployment Rate Hits 16-Year Low Despite Slower Job Growth

America’s job market may be losing steam.

“Disappointing”, says Lynn Reaser, an economist at Point Loma Nazarene University in California.

The economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

The national unemployment rate nudged lower, to 4.3 percent from 4.4 percent – a level that was already the lowest in 10 years when it was announced last month. As more people start seeking jobs, employers begin to have less incentive to raise pay.

There is some good news though. They also forecast wage growth hovering around 2.6% – a slightly better rate of growth compared to recent years, even though it’s still considered sluggish.

Experts were split on the report. The Fed will closely watch inflation and the jobs report when deciding whether or not to raise its rates. But Jim O’Sullivan, chief US economist of High Frequency Economics, noted that seasonal adjustments can be especially tricky in May, prompting him to forecast just 140,000 employment gains. “It’s just part of the ups and downs from month to month”.

By comparison, the US added 615,000 jobs between February and April of past year, and 586,000 jobs in 2015. Many analysts expect the economy to grow at a healthy 3% annual rate in the current quarter after meager 1.2% growth the first three months of the year.

The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points in March. Job creation is not just a function of White House policies.

The new numbers come a day after Trump announced the USA was exiting the Paris agreement on climate change, a decision many in the business community opposed.

Coal mines added 400 jobs in May. Those companies reduced their payrolls by 11,000 last month after adding 41,000 net new jobs in April.

S&P 500 futures pared gains after the monthly United States jobs report showed weaker-than-expected hiring and wage growth.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates later this month but Friday’s numbers may muddy the waters given the mixed picture it presents. It led the Fed to cancel its plans of raising rates last June.

A broad measure of unemployment, which includes people who want to work but have given up searching and those working part-time because they can not find full-time employment, fell two-tenths of a percentage point to 8.4 percent, the lowest since November 2007.

“Job growth is rip-roaring”, declared Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, which assists ADP in preparing its report.