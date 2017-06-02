USA not started assessment on any Trump intel disclosure to Russia – Coats

In his call with Rogers, Trump urged the NSA director to speak out publicly if there was no evidence of collusion, according to officials briefed on the exchange. Kushner is now a White House adviser.

The report also states that senior White House officials spoke with other intelligence officials, asking if there was a way for them to intervene or “shut down” Comey’s investigation.

Jason Chaffetz, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, demanded all correspondence relating to communications between Mr Comey and the president be presented by 24 May.

Finally, there are Trump’s own comments in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt when he said that he made a decision to fire Comey after saying to himself, “this Russian Federation thing with Trump and Russian Federation is a made-up story, it’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won”. Marco Rubio for president before backing Trump in May 2016.In short, Mr Comey, a practising Catholic of Irish origin, tried to prove himself being his own man – independent, not necessarily loyal to the elected president – the trait that cost him his job and led him to an undignified exit from one of the most significant positons of the government. The officials said the White House appeared uncertain about its power to influence the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Flynn’s departure in February came months after suspicions were raised among intelligence officials.

It is unclear whether Trump approached Coats and Rogers in the same way that he did Comey. Rogers added that he would not talk about classified matters in public.

The anonymous officials said a senior NSA staffer documented Rogers’ conversation with the president.

Rogers met with Trump in NY shortly after the election, and Trump’s advisers at the time held him out as the leading candidate to be the next director of national intelligence.

When Sen. John McCain of Arizona, the committee’s chairman, asked Coats about the story, the former Republican senator from IN did not deny the report but said he didn’t want to characterize or comment any private conversations with the president. Coats was sworn in just days before the president made his request.

The White House pushed back on the reports in a statement. Whether the White House knew that it was breaking the law by trying to interfere in a criminal investigation or if the president is too clueless to understand what obstruction of justice means, it makes little difference. The report said Moscow eventually developed a preference for Trump. Director Coats, a former U.S. Senator, Congressman, and Ambassador, was asked by fellow Republican, senator John McCain, if the report were true.

Rogers is also scheduled to appear before Congress this week, but not before either the House or Senate intelligence committees, which have separate investigations into Russian meddling in the election.