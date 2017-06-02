Vera Bradley reports 1Q loss

The SI to Five Below Incorporated’s float is 19.95%. The overall volume in the last trading session was 1.88 Million shares. About shares traded. Dillard’s, Inc. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 35.78% since June 1, 2016 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Looking at the stock’s movement on the chart, Vera Bradley, Inc. recorded a 52-week high of $17.20. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80. Vera Bradley had 17 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, September 3 report. (NASDAQ:VRA) rating on Thursday, August 11. On Thursday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform”. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $112,000. (NASDAQ:VRA). Here’s a quick look at what’s moving shares of JILL, PRGO, and VRA. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. They use historic price data to observe stock price patterns to predict the direction of that price going forward. (NASDAQ:VRA) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, October 6. Also, the current price highlights a discount of 29.03% to analysts’ high consensus price target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2016 Q4. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2016Q3. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 35 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes.

In recent action, Vera Bradley, Inc. That suggests something of the likelihood of a short squeeze in shares of VRA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Et Al reported 13,800 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research owns 37,990 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 56,907 shares. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 20,400 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon owns 234,595 shares. Blair William And Communications Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. Vera Bradley posted sales of $105.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. (NASDAQ:VRA). Paloma Partners accumulated 0% or 42,270 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 8,593 shares. Pinebridge L P has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc accumulated 78,403 shares. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 49.97% since June 1, 2016 and is downtrending.

Vera Bradley, Inc (Vera Bradley) is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The company has a market cap of $316.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Company’s divisions include Direct and Indirect. The P/E Ratio measures its current share price relative to its per-share earnings. The Firm offers various products, including bags, travel, home and accessories. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, August 18. The stock of Dillard’s, Inc. Wunderlich has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 18 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Cowen & Co. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chief Executive Officer Robert Wallstrom says challenges in the retail environment continued into the first quarter and the company could close up to 15 underperforming stores during the fiscal year.