Verizon adds more data to prepaid plans, but limits video to 480p

Still, if you are on a budget, or simply want to try out Verizon’s network, this is overall a better deal than what the carrier was previously offering. However, Big Red has been easing back on the cost lately.

Starting June 6th, Verizon will have three new prepaid rate plans.

For those attempting to keep track, the $40 plan is jumping from 2GB to 3GB data and the $50 plan is jumping from 5GB to 7GB. Now it’s tackling the prepaid plans below that threshold, adding data and cutting prices for users. Carryover Data, Mobile Hotspot, and Always On Data (2G data speeds after high-speed tier is reached) make their return with these plans as well. However, that only applies if you pay on time.

Verizon will continue to offer its $80 unlimited high-speed data plan on its prepaid service, too. You can have as much of that awful data as you want.

These new prepaid plans are improvements over Verizon’s existing prepaid offers when it comes to the data that you’re getting for your money. One other detail to note about these prepaid plans is that video streams at 480p resolution.

If you aren’t on Verizon prepaid yet, signing up right now will land you a $100 credit that shows up after your second payment.