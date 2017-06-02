Video shows thieves stealing 30000 condoms, $6000 worth of sex toys

Las Vegas police are searching for burglars who carried out an X-rated heist. That…is very ambitious.

Over Memorial Day weekend, thieves made off with merchandise from a Lelo warehouse worth thousands.

The at-large thieves first broke into the warehouse Friday night by entering a back gate and simply walking away with two shipping boxes with 15,120 condoms in each, according to CNBC.

On Saturday morning, they returned and drove a auto through the delivery door and stole more than $6,000 worth of sex toys.

In the second incident, police and the company say the thieves used their vehicle to drive through the roll up gates, and video shows a man throwing two large boxes into it before driving away.

But the best part?

In a good-natured blog post about the thefts on its website, sex toy company Lelo had only one question after the break-ins: “What kind of party are these people having?“.

“Our Las Vegas warehouse…was viciously burglarized by what must surely be the horniest criminals in world history”, the post details.

The company is asking for the public’s help in identifying and capturing the thieves. In return, Lelo said they will donate the full retail value of the stolen goods to the charity of that person’s choice.

Sexy and socially conscious…now I’m thinking about George Clooney again.