Bernhard Langer made five straight birdies after the wind died down on a punishing day at Trump National, regaining the lead at the Senior PGA Championship as darkness fell.

As has usually been the case since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2007, the 59-year-old Langer proved too tough to take down.

Langer won the 2010 Senior British Open, 2010 U.S. Senior Open, 2014 Senior Players Championship, 2014 Senior British Open, 2015 Senior Players Championship, 2016 Senior Players Championship, 2016 Tradtiion, 2017 Tradition and 2017 Senior PGA Championship.

Bernhard Langer overcame the challenge of Vijay Singh to create senior major championship history – but not according to Gary Player. Langer has now won all five.

“My nine majors and career Grand Slam on the senior tour outrank my nine majors and career Grand Slam on the regular tour”, he told Golf Digest.

“We play to win, especially majors”.

“New caddie this week as well that I’m working really well with”, Singh said. “I’m a good friend of Jack’s, and I think very highly of him, and whenever you can do something just similar to what he’s achieved, you’ve done something pretty special”. In the final round, Langer hit 17 of 18 greens.

Singh, meanwhile, had driven into the left rough and muscled the ball out and onto the green. Langer hit 6-iron to 12 feet and his birdie putt was so pure that he started his fist pump before it dropped.

Langer picked up another shot at the par-3 17th. If he made a few putts he would have had me.

Speaking after his final round of 70, Singh said: “I missed a lot of putts out there”. Singh got up and down for birdie, but Langer made his short par putt to win the championship. “I’ve done it twice now”.

We were talking a little bit,  Langer said of Singh, both playing the final group.

But Singh’s power game was offset by a balky putter as he would miss makeable eagle and birdie attempts on several holes Sunday, including the five-footer for par on the 17th. He went for the green anyway, and his approach embedded on the lip of a bunker, allowing for relief.

Singh used his power to move ahead of Langer on Saturday at rain-softened Trump National, but Langer used his guile to stay close, setting up a duel for the title between the Hall of Famers.

His attempt rolled on line into the cup. Billy Andrade also shot 68 and was one shot behind Singh.

Much will depend on how the PGA of America decides to set up the Trump Potomic Falls course, a new-built Tom Fazio design that can be played at over 7,600 yards.

