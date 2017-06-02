Violation of federal principles: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, said the CPM-led state government would move court to challenge the Centre’s restrictions on the sale of cattle for slaughter. “For example, the owner and buyer have to maintain a certificate which is not feasible and thereby we have chose to question the law in the court of law”, he said.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran told IANS that in Friday’s cabinet meeting, among the other issues that are going to come up include on the legal steps to be initiated and the likely date of a special assembly session to be called to discuss this issue.

“Union governments order not only prevents the killing of animals but also prevents the sale of cattle also”.

An hour after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the announcement following a cabinet meeting, Kerala High Court dismissed a PIL against the rules, observing that they did not ban “eating, slaughtering and selling of cattle” and that “there was no constitutional violation”.

“I am sure that you are already conversant with the Notification containing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on 23rd May, 2017. This notification can not be allowed even if it is in the name of preventing animal cruelty as it would lead to job losses and affect the livelihoods of those engaged in the meat business”. “The Rules impose a number of restriction on cattle trade which would have serious repercussions on the livelihood of millions of people, especially those in the agricultural sector, in our country”, the letter read.

Speaking with reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Vijayan said the government will, in consultation with the Opposition parties, also explore possibilities of convening a special Assembly session to discuss the ban.

Vijayan did not explain what exactly the “legal route” would be but sources in his office hinted at a possible cabinet meeting tomorrow to work out the strategy. “Hence it is nothing but a covert attempt to usurp the powers of State legislatures in the guise of rules under a Central Act”, he said in the letter.

He said the seller and buyer both have to ensure that the cattle is not being bought or sold in the market for slaughter purposes.