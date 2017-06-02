Warming ‘danger zone’ draws near after Trump decision

Trump says the deal, a landmark 190-nation climate agreement aimed at reducing carbon emissions to slow climate change, “disadvantages” the USA and is causing lost jobs and lower wages.

“America has to be a leader on this issue”, said Stanton, one of close to 70 mayors across the country pledging to have his city adhere to the standards established by the Paris agreement, whether the US remains in the pact or not.

TRT World’s Azadeh Ansari reports.

Meanwhile, the folks at weather.com – who perhaps know a thing or two about whether it’s getting hotter – dedicated a good chunk of their website, below news of Trump’s actions, to illustrating what it could all mean. The country had cut its carbon emissions 12 percent below 2005 levels by 2015; under the Paris agreement, it vowed to reduce emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025.

Gary Cohn, director of Trump’s National Economic Council, recently told reporters that “coal doesn’t even make that much sense anymore as a feedstock”.

The withdrawal prompted a global backlash, but while supporters said the United States simply needed a better deal.

Speaking to Bloomberg Television, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson described how Trump’s decision made him “want to cry”. His office said it believes those standards are more stringent than the Paris Agreement.

Mr Trump’s announcement in the White House Rose Garden this morning capped days of speculation about whether he would fulfil his campaign pledge to “cancel” the deal, ratified by almost 200 nations in the French capital in 2015. “It’s not something you can cite in a presidential speech with a straight face”, says Yale economist Kenneth Gillingham. There is no way. As president, I have one obligation, and that obligation is to the American people.

“We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement can not be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economies”, the statement said.

Trump’s decision marked “a sad day for the global community”, said Miguel Arias Canete, climate action commissioner for the European Union.

He said withdrawing the USA from the global effort is a “terrible decision”.

While many still see only dark clouds from Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris agreement, the silver linings are apparent.

“I do take some heart in our commitment here locally to deal with climate change”, said Hamblett.

“I can not, in good conscience, support a deal that punishes the United States“, he said, decrying what he said were the “draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country”. This includes ending the implementation of the nationally determined contribution and, very importantly, the Green Climate Fund, which is costing the United States a vast fortune, he said.

Germany, France and Italy said they regret Mr Trump’s withdrawal from the accord and won’t be part of his effort to change it. “Its leaders are taking ownership of this issue”, Li said.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, however, added that the United Nations chief remained confident that USA cities, states and businesses would “continue to demonstrate vision and leadership” by working for a low-carbon future.

Individual countries could each decide how they would reach that target, but the pledges would have to grow over time and from 2018, a new strategy would be required every five years. “President Trump is not putting America first, he is tethering it to the past”. “Nothing on Earth is going to stop us from doing that”.

The US Chamber of Commerce, a business lobby that had long criticized the prior Obama administration’s energy policies, said had it had not taken a position on the Paris Agreement but favored policies that both promoted energy production and protected the environment.

Mr Musk, creator of the electric car-maker Tesla and an icon of the clean-energy movement, said on Thursday he’ll stand down from two White House advisory councils after the president’s decision.

“Climate change is real”, he posted on Twitter.

Disney CEO Robert Iger also resigned in a tweet hours later.

He said that New Delhi would get billions of dollars for meeting its commitment under the Paris Agreement and it along with Beijing would double its coal-fired power plants in the years to come, gaining a financial advantage over the United States.