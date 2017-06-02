Warner Bros. give Harry Potter prequel about Voldemort the go ahead

The Harry Potter saga ended (on film, at least) back in 2011, and in the years since, fans have been eager for anything and everything they could get their hands on in regards to the Boy Who Lived.

Warner Brothers has given the go-ahead for a Harry Potter spin-off about Voldemort’s origin story.

Earlier this year, Tryangle Films initially set up a Kickstarter page to fund Voldemort: Origins of the Heir – a film based around Tom Riddle’s life before he became the Dark Lord. According to Polygon, the film’s director had a conversation with the company-which owns the movie rights for the Harry Potter franchise-and they will be allowed to proceed with the film so long as it is released in a nonprofit way.

The film’s premise follows the heir of Gryffindor, Grisha Mac Laggen as she tries to stop the rise of Voldemort.

Pezzato went on to explain the inspiration behind the movie to Polygon, adding: “We wondered, “What made Tom Riddle become Voldemort?” The attention to detail is superb that it nearly looks like an official upcoming film with its sweeping landscape backdrops, great editing, and impressive animation.

That particular question was posed by directors Gianmaria Pezzato and Stefano Prestia, who tried to make a fan film out of the story. “There are some clues in the books which have not been transposed at all in the movies, but a lot goes unspoken”.

What would happen if the worlds of Stranger Things and Harry Potter collided? The creators of Voldemort, Origins of the Heir said it will be released for free on YouTube in the coming months.

One of the main reasons why Origins of the Heir managed to scrape on by is that the makers decided to make the movie non-profit and available to watch for free on YouTube.