Warriors and Cavaliers meet for third straight year

James had 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists to go with eight turnovers, but dropped to 1-7 in opening games the NBA Finals.

When it came to dominant postseason teams, the 2001 Lakers were without peer in National Basketball Association history.

He was singing a different tune Thursday after Durant scored 38 points to lead the Warriors to a 113-91 victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. James won his first title in 2012 with Miami in a five-game series over Durant and the Thunder.

“It felt easy while we were doing it”, said Brian Shaw, a guard on those teams and now an assistant coach on Luke Walton’s Lakers staff. “I’m sure LeBron probably thinks he could play better, and you tip your hat off to KD”. He’ll talk to the team in the locker room. “That gives us a chance in any game”. “But then to go on and win decisively after that, in Philadelphia, it made it special”.

Curry is having shooting issues from the outside, but, with the same determination that made him an MVP, he tries to fire his way out of it and winds up going 4-for-14 on 3-pointers in Game 7.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said.

This season, Love finally began fitting into the Cleveland scheme in a way we hadn’t seen before: His 19 points and 11 rebounds per game were both significantly better than his first two Cleveland campaigns. They likely won’t play more efficiently than the Warriors, so they need more possessions and more shot attempts.

Will the Warriors challenge that mark? It’s two – the best two teams in the league going at it.

Cavaliers vs. Warriors III, The Trilogy or whatever you want to the call the 2017 NBA Finals, it is one of the most anticipated matchups in recent memory.

McGee has emerged as a significant contributor off the bench during the playoffs for the Warriors. The Cavaliers’ Big Three got little help, though, and Cleveland shot just 34.9 percent from the field in addition to all of the turnovers. The same teams have been showing up for this last supper now three straight years.

Steve Kerr’s side takes a 1-0 series lead into game two on Monday (AEST) before the scene shifts to Cleveland for games three and four.

“And he’s done a great job of navigating an awkward situation, where I’m still the head coach, but he’s got to do what he thinks is right”.

I said it before, but it needs to be mentioned again: The Warriors took a 73-win team and added former MVP Kevin Durant. That was how much tape we watched, that was the preparation level.

A lackluster postseason could be salvaged by a close, compelling series, which was the result of an National Basketball Association 2K17 simulation that ended with Durant leading the Warriors to a Game 7 rout.

Harper agreed that regular-season accomplishments or reaching the Finals undefeated only has meaning if a title follows.

If the Warriors can accomplish the sweep, they will be looking to pull off a ideal 16-0 playoff record. “It’s natural. Beat the guys who beat you”. “That’s what you play for”.

Despite often being left unguarded as the Cavaliers focused on stopping Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, Barnes shot 5 of 32 over the final three games as Cleveland rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the series.

As this highly anticipated rematch tipped off at last, the biggest difference from previous year was clear. When it’s all said and done, he has a chance to go down as the GOAT. “That will not happen”. ‘We don’t want anybody else, Kev, we don’t want you to be outside of any boundaries. It’s how that talent has been woven into two dynamic teams that owe their success as much to sharing the ball, moving on offense and prioritizing the unglamorous act of playing defense.