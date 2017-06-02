Warriors Beat Cavaliers in 2017 Says NBA 2K Simulation

Thus, the Cavaliers were floundering headed into the postseason.

This is particularly relevant to free agents Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, who have been pivotal to the Warriors’ success as they have advanced to three straight NBA Finals.

“I’m not looking at this as, Cleveland fired me twice this is time to get back at them”.

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said. The Love who showed up in last year’s Finals won’t do the trick.

“I wasn’t surprised at anything”, James said.

It would be hard to imagine the Cavs playing much worse.

“Whenever you’re in the playoffs against a team a bunch of times, you start to get annoyed a little bit because you know the other guy and you want to kick his butt and you want to outplay him every possession”, Cleveland center Tristan Thompson said.

This will be James’ seventh straight appearance in the Finals and he is chasing his fourth championship ring.

The Warriors took the crown in 2015. Still, his awe-inspiring play alone can’t slay the dragon that is Golden State.

Irving has consistently outplayed his counterpart Steph Curry in the NBA Finals, but that can’t be the expectation heading into this series.

One of the few things that hasn’t gone right for Golden State this postseason has been Klay Thompson’s shooting.

This NBA Finals is in uncharted territory. Instead, he just hasn’t been great.

He has also used his length to become a solid defender on the perimeter, averaging nearly a steal per game in the playoffs.

Something Cleveland hasn’t had for the past couple of NBA Finals has been a fully healthy Love.

Story line: Powering to a pair of sweeps in the first two rounds, the Cavaliers meet a Celtics team that had to go the distance against Washington to reach the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2012.

One of the games will involve a combined score of more than 250 points.

Warriors forward Draymond Green shrugged off any redemption notion, saying the desire to become a dynasty matters more than revenge. He has hit just 38 percent of his shots as his normally reliable jumper has failed him.

But the list doesn’t end there. Quite a few National Football League players were tuned in. Now he’s ready to help avenge last year’s disappointment.

Swingman Kyle Korver needs to make the best of his opportunities as a lethal outside shooter.

KD received a lot of flak for doing a LeBron – leaving his long-time team to chase National Basketball Association championships with other superstars.

Specifically, the Cavaliers boast a payroll just shy of $130 million, while the Warriors pay a modest $108 million – even superstar Stephen Curry only receives $12 million. “Obviously being that he’s guarding LeBron, he’s taking that challenge on”.

Kyrie Irving will play well, but not be anywhere near as offensively clutch as he was last offseason.

Just like 2016 when Cleveland Cavaliers came out on top against then champions Golden State Warriors, the 2017 National Basketball Association finals will be a battle between the same two franchises.