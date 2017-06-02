Warriors beat Cavaliers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

The Warriors won the 2015 championship but let a 3-1 lead slip a year ago as James’s Cavaliers finally brought the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Ohio.

Before the Cavaliers closed out the Celtics in five games in the Conference finals, Lue said the Celtics were more hard to defend than the Warriors. Klay Thompson is the third double-digit scorer and Draymond Green is grabbing 8.8 rebounds.

Image: Kevin Durant turns in celebration after dunking in the first half. He dished off even when he could have slammed it home, and did it all on defense.

Overall, when adding up the rosters, the Warriors have a big edge.

Game 1 of the highly-anticipated finals trilogy between the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors is now in the books, with Kevin Durant leading the 113-91 annihilation of the wine and gold. They will not have to suffer this year, since Kevin Durant will make the difference. “But I think we got a great group of guys, headlined by one of the best guys to ever do it”.

The pair overshadowed Cavs megastar LeBron James (28 points, 15 rebounds, eight assists), who neared a triple-double but also committed eight of Cleveland’s 19 turnovers.

LeBron has now played in seven straight NBA Finals series.

“I’m not in the “prove people wrong, silence critics” department no more”, James said. This is likely to be the ﬁrst National Basketball Association championship series in which both teams are coached by African Americans. So 13-0, and they constantly break records every year, last year being 73-9, this year starting the playoffs 13-0.

They’ll get two days off to decipher what happened, to try and do what no team has been able to do yet, before Game 2 tips off on Sunday.

He had won the first battle with King James.

Warriors interim coach Mike Brown, filling in for Steve Kerr while he recovers from complications after back surgery, agrees with his stars that his team did not show its best in ripping the Cavaliers.

But none of that will matter to Cleveland since James, who stretched his Finals streak to an astonishing seven straight years dating back to his time in Miami, is playing the best playoff basketball of a career that already includes three NBA titles and a trio of Finals MVP awards.

With his big output in Game 1, Durant joined Hall of Famers Rick Barry, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal as the only players to score at least 25 points in each of his first six Finals games. Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson had just four total rebounds, one on the offensive glass. Westbrook is truly a great player, a superstar, but he is often moody, and difﬁcult for anyone to deal with.