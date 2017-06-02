Warriors Cruise by Cavs on Durant’s 38 Points

The Warriors are set to embark on their journey to reclaim the National Basketball Association title against the current defending champs, starting with Friday’s (AEST) Game 1, and Golden State might get a familiar face back on the sidelines very soon.

Stephen Curry has been “phenomenal” this postseason, and according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, the reigning MVP appears to be “fresher, faster, stronger” than he was in last year’s NBA Finals clash with the Cavs.

Of course LeBron James needs to perform at a LeBron level for the Cleveland Cavaliers to have a chance against the mighty Golden State Warriors in NBA Finals 2017. The Warriors will overwhelm them with talent, will stay focused, will find enough offensive answers to outlast LeBron James, and secure their second title in three years, ending the 3-1 jokes and establishing something that very much resembles a dynasty.

Durant has six dunks in the first 20 minutes of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and his Warriors have 38 of their first 55 points inside the paint.

It’s a memory seared into the brain of most everyone associated with the Warriors.

Oh, he hit from long range, too.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD.

The Warriors had four consecutive dunks in one stretch of the first, Kevin Durant finished the period with 10 points and five assists, and Andre Iguodala’s 3-pointer at the buzzer of the quarter gave the Warriors their biggest lead. It’s my story and I’m sticking to it. PS: I picked them to win Game 7 a year ago.

Superstars Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry have wasted no time in stamping their authority on the NBA Finals. You’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. If the Warriors can’t create separation early in games, then they could wind up in close contests that are determined by who executes best down the stretch. “I know it wouldn’t jolt me”, Brown said regarding Kerr’s possible return to the bench. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the series, before the action heads to OH for two games. And as we found out about the Cavs last Finals, we can’t afford that.

He had won the first battle with King James.

“When it’s all said and done, when all of our careers are over with, I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot of lookin’ back like we had some good times playin’ the game that we loved”, Curry said. LeBron proved last season, and the year before that, that his team will not go easily. Without facing a single 50-win team in their postseason run leading up to the Finals – and still almost getting knocked out in the first round – New Jersey was a team lacking star power.

There should be plenty of points scored here between the two teams. He shot 11 for 22, 6 of 11 on 3s. Two of James’ Finals losses can be rationalized: in 2007, the Spurs were clearly the better team than his Cavs; in 2015, both Love and Irving were hurt and the Warriors eventually wore James down.

James, who took home NBA Finals MVP honors last year, is the only non-Boston Celtic to reach the NBA Finals seven years in a row, that in its own a massive feat.

Cavaliers: James’ 3-pointer in the third quarter moved him past Reggie Miller (320) for second place on the National Basketball Association postseason list, which is led by Ray Allen with 385.

Finally, the third chapter in this story gets to be written. Not this year. This year, the playoffs were a buildup to Cavs-Warriors.

“Pressure is what you make it“, Green said. “To say he’s going to be under pressure because everyone is going to try to make it like he’s under pressure, that doesn’t matter“. Curry became the fifth player in National Basketball Association history with 300 career playoff 3s after coming in with 295.