The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the best-of-seven match series, before the action heads to OH for two games. “So it’s more or less a heart thing, a prideful thing”.

“We made a lot of mistakes”.

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning game two Sunday before the series shifts to Cleveland for two games next week.

The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead a year ago as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. “We get stops, we worry about defense first, and offensively we can move the ball around, drive and kick and try to find shots as well”.

Well Rihanna, that match did matter and tour Cavs need to get a lot better in a hurry if they are to make if back-to-back National Basketball Association titles. James finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists.

A year removed from one of the greatest letdowns by an National Basketball Association title frontrunner, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green took the blame for his team’s fall from a 3-1 series lead against the Cleveland Cavaliers and talked in-depth about the Game 4 incident which sparked his consequent Game 5 suspension. Before the Cavs could blink, the Warriors had reeled off seven-straight points to open the third.

In Game 1, the Cavaliers bench was responsible for only 21 of the 91 points the team scored. “We didn’t play as well as we know we’re capable of”.

The Warriors picked Curry, who despite averaging 17.5 points per game as a rookie, drew doubts as to whether he was durable enough to be a star after injuries forced him out of all but 26 games in his third season. “You’re not going to see insane celebrations, you’re not going to see us getting ahead of ourselves”. “Can’t give a great scorer like Durant easy baskets”. The Cavs will need a much better effort from their bench in Game 2, and for the rest of the series. After a week and a half of preparation, only one team was ready to play.

Durant played well in his first Finals trip but didn’t have the help he has now with a two-time MVP in Curry, one of the league’s best two-way players in Thompson and a do-it-all demon like Green. “They can shoot the ball from the perimeter, they can get into the paint”.

Some reports had Rihanna heckling Durant before a free throw earlier in the game. Say what? Did they not watch the game or check the box score? “38-8-8, zero turnovers? We’re real tough to beat when he’s doing that“. The Dubs don’t have to scramble, and you get baited into turnovers. That’s something we can definitely clean up. We went up 2-0, but it’s history.

Cavaliers reserve Richard Jefferson compares it to a boxing bout, with the Cavs rising from a knockdown. “Going to be punch, counterpunch”. They have only played 48 minutes. “The challenge for us is are we going to go out and do it again”.