Warriors Defeat Cavs in Game 1

While the Cavs mostly left Harrison Barnes open last season and thrived when he made just 5 of 32 shots in the final three games as the Cavs overcame a 3-1 deficit to win the title, that wasn’t an option with Durant. But starting tonight, in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Warriors have a chance to kill the meme, beat the Cavs and reclaim the title of NBA champion.

Curry’s forgettable NBA Finals a year ago ended with Kyrie Irving hitting the deciding 3-pointer in his face and Curry unable to shake Kevin Love as Cleveland took Game 7 to complete a masterful comeback and steal a championship on Golden State’s home court. The biggest takeaway from the first half was this: Warriors small forward Kevin Durant was on an all-out dunking spree. He dished off even when he could have slammed it home, and did it all on defense. “You don’t care who you’ve got to take down, you just want to take whoever that is down”. Steph Curry added 28 points and 10 assists. Having knee injuries and not shooting well are concerning because the Warriors will need him to play heavy minutes to limit James attacking the basket. Green is at his best when he’s getting under James’ skin and generally being the toughest player on his team.

James is the greatest player in the game today. What does Kevin Durant gain by joining a team that could easily win a championship whether he is a Warrior or not? The four turnovers by the Warriors tied the NBA Finals mark for fewest in a game done twice before last night by San Antonio in 2013 and Detroit in 2005.

“I think they’re the prohibitive favorite”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”.

The teams are back at the Oracle Arena again on Sunday for the second match in the best-of-seven match series, before the action heads to OH for two games. “That’s the only pressure I worry about”, said Durant. You heard it here first, unless Golden State wins. So going to The Finals three straight years, you have to enjoy it. Although neither player is in the running for NBA MVP, they both have led their teams on impressive runs during the postseason.

The series will feature a number of compelling individual matchups, most notably James versus Durant at small forward, Kyrie Irving versus Curry at point guard and Kevin Love versus Draymond Green at power forward. Over five games, the Cavs scored nearly 127 points per 100 possessions, more than 21 more than the Celtics had allowed in the regular season. In 2012, Durant and the Thunder lost to James and the Heat in five games, but OKC wasn’t favored in that series. He shot 14 for 26 in his fifth 30-point performance this postseason, receiving a rousing ovation when he sat down for good with 2:16 remaining.

Ahead of this year’s series, Curry says he has some swelling in his right elbow and will probably wear a shooting sleeve.

“I’m hoping there’s some real fiery competitiveness and some dustups and guys willing to fight each other for it”, McHale said.

Golden State finally warmed up after nine days off, while the Cavs had a six-day break since beating Boston in the Eastern Conference finals. Golden State also won Game 1 in the previous two meetings. As LeBron James tried to recover, he slipped to the ground, providing a clear path for Durant.

“What happened in the past in my mind doesn’t really count now unless we go out and finish the deal”, he said.

Brown addressed the media pregame and said he hadn’t spoken yet to Kerr. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. The 1988-89 and 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers each entered the NBA Finals undefeated, with 11-0 records.

There were a handful of times Cleveland was more focused on Curry and the 3-point shooters, but Durant made them pay with six first-half dunks.