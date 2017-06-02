Warriors roll past Cavaliers in game 1

For NBA fans, grumbly and otherwise, the wait is nearly over. Golden State also won Game 1 in the previous two meetings.

This trilogy, which is scheduled to end in mid-June, will leave either Golden State or Cleveland with bragging rights. In the first round of the 2016 playoffs against the Houston Rockets, Curry suffered a sprained MCL, and he didn’t look like himself in the NBA Finals.

After bowing to James as he came down the court on defense, Rihanna shushed Golden State fans who didn’t like her enthusiastic presence, giving them a fluttering, dismissive wave, and a dab for good measure.

Durant had six dunks in the first half alone to match his most ever in a game, Curry hit six 3-pointers and the Cavaliers looked like the team that stumbled down the stretch in the second half of the season. The teams are meeting in the finals for a third straight year.

“I’m cool”, Durant added. “It’s definitely going to be good for the people to watch”. The Finals feature 11 current or former All-Stars, the most since the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers met in 1983. There haven’t been that many in a Finals since 1983. Kyrie Irving scored 24 points on 10-of-22 shooting. I know we will play better.

Golden State’s offense will draw the headlines, but it was their defense that seemed to overwhelm the Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) in the first half of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. To get another title off Golden State could be all that James needs to surpass Jordan.

The Warriors won 4-2 in 2015 for the franchise’s first championship in 40 years. An important part of Brown’s resume – significant head coaching experience.

James, who took home NBA Finals MVP honors last year, is the only non-Boston Celtic to reach the NBA Finals seven years in a row, that in its own a massive feat.

It was all too much for the Cavaliers to overcome, at least for one day. And he was sacked by the Cavs both times. Jimmy Butler is really the only guy that could hang with those two teams and the Bulls are thinking of trading him. And they’d only turned the ball over one time.

Being philosophical comes naturally for a man like Steve Kerr. “I mean, no other team has done this, right?” “We [the Cavs] aren’t heading into [the Finals} thinking that they’re missing out on their x’s and o’s”. He’s seeking his first title and is second for the Warriors in scoring with 25.2 points per game this postseason. The Cavs have to play better or we might never know. Cleveland has to defend near the basket better. [Kerr] gets to his point. “My heart goes out to him”, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. He talks to Mike Brown constantly – on the phone when not in person. But if we move the basketball and move our bodies, I think anybody can find a crack in the defence or some space to make a shot.

And so it will be for everyone involved in this hardcourt drama. He’ll try to mend and see if he can coach at some point during the series.

These Warriors have put together the best three-year regular-season run the National Basketball Association has ever seen.

