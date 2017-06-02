Warriors smoke Cavs 113-90 to take 1-0 NBA Finals lead

The Cleveland Cavaliers really miss Harrison Barnes. That will be the difference in this year’s series.

The Warriors were already great, and then they added former NBA MVP Kevin Durant after the 2016 Finals. While they were the only two Golden State players in double figures, the defense was strong and forced 20 Cavaliers turnovers. Brown is just more likely to go that n than Kerr from what we can tell.direction, which is something that I think many Warriors fans will appreciate. “It’s a good start”.

He has scored 20 or more points in 10 straight playoff games and led the Warriors in scoring in eight of their 12 postseason contests.

However, all the eyes will be on James, who has helped this team shine this season. In game and temperament, Steph Curry is a better compliment for Kevin Durant than Russell Westbrook. Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have the lateral quickness of guards which will make it hard to blow past them. Durant has lost 18 of 23 games in head-to-head matches against “The King” but he needs to overcome all the pressure to start building his legacy.

“I’m only as good as my teammates”, said Durant.

The Warriors were up eight at halftime, but grew their lead to 21 in the third quarter when the Cavs’ hapless defense couldn’t keep up.

Durant and Curry scored or assisted on 75 of the Warriors’ 93 points through three periods. Game seven, which was decided in the last minute of play, averaged 31 million viewers, making it the third most-watched game in National Basketball Association history.

As you can see, the Cavaliers are mentioned a lot more than the Warriors above, and that’s because Golden State is the better team. This game, the site of the Warriors’ Game 7 humiliation to the Cavaliers previous year, was supposed to be the first time the Warriors felt any real resistance this postseason. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”. Golden State won the championship in 2015 in six games, while Cleveland took home the title in seven games in 2016.

We don’t have to like Durant’s decision. He joined a powerhouse team while crushing the title hopes of the Thunder. Despite winning the 2015 National Basketball Association title, the team is seeking redemption after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the 2016 finals. It will be up to Irving to take Curry out of the game like he did a year ago.

“I know I’ve grown as a player just through experience from the last five years, but if I don’t go out there and execute, none of that matters”, Durant said. Also, LeBron struggled to defend Durant. The toughest one to get is that first one. He dominated the first half of the game with six highlight reel dunks. During one sequence, he grabbed a defensive rebound and dribbled the length of the court for an uncontested dunk. And that was with LeBron on him much of the time.

It has to be the fact that we’re finally starting to see the team peak when all the key players are relatively healthy. “We know they’re not going to give up”. Cleveland, however, overturned a 3-1 series deficit to emerge triumphant.