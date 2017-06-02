Warriors vs Cavaliers Online Free Streaming Game 1 on ABC Sports

We’ve been waiting patiently, for an entire year really, and now we finally are being gifted the finals between the Cavaliers and the Warriors. Otherwise, he he did more to galvanize the country than divide it because everyone – white, black, brown, yellow, purple – loves them some LeBron James.

Durant joined Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Rick Barry in scoring 25 or more points in his first six NBA Finals games, the prior five with Oklahoma City in a 2012 loss to the James-led Miami Heat. This year all the talk is about how Kevin Durant, the Warriors big free agent signing, will tip the scale in Golden State’s favor.

National Basketball Association 2K17 has the Golden State Warriors defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in a series that goes the full seven games. Going to do everything in my power to attack every game with that perspective.

It wasn’t bad enough the Golden State Warriors overwhelmed defending champion Cleveland in winning Thursday’s NBA Finals opener 113-91.

Golden State has looked stronger than ever this postseason, having recorded consecutive four-game sweeps over the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, becoming the first team in National Basketball Association history to reach the Finals with a 12-0 record.

Korver got added to the mix midway through the season when he was dealt from Atlanta to Cleveland and is one of a dozen players on the two rosters who weren’t on these teams last June when the Cavs rallied from 3-1 down to win the title. “It kills you. But we learned from it”, said Warriors guard Klay Thompson. We worry about defense first and offensively we can move the ball around, drive and kick and try to find shots.

The Warriors are a flawless 12-0 in the 2017 playoffs, going 8-4 against the spread in the process.

Neither team shot particularly well in Game 1. Despite those lopsided numbers, the Cavs were down only eight, 60-52, in a building in which they know they can win. The Warriors had 20 turnovers while the Warriors had only 4.

“It’s been a long journey, some ups and downs but it’s well worth it once you get here in the Finals”, Williams said. Those guys are so good I’m done trying to compete with them. “I play it with a lot of love, and a lot of passion, and that’s what I got back to this year… this right here is the happiest day of my life”. Cleveland nearly certainly needs the Kevin Love of the last round to have a chance at the upset. Curry connected seconds later on his sixth 3-pointer of the night, and just like that Golden State’s lead was back to 87-68. So I would have – I wouldn’t done my teammates any good if I wasn’t just enjoying the moment, no matter what.

“We were victims of ourselves, for one”, he said.

Defensively, over these last three years, James has averaged 2.9 steals plus blocks per 36 minutes in the playoffs, up from 2.0 in the regular season.

After months of buildup following the Warriors’ offseason addition of superstar Kevin Durant, it seems like everyone has an opinion going into the series.

The Warriors know better than to relax against James and their rivals, Durant said. “We got to stop the ball first and then fan out to the 3-point line if those guys go there”.