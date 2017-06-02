Washington, California, New York, form U.S. Climate Alliance

“The rest of the world applauded when we signed the Paris Agreement – they went wild; they were so happy – for the simple reason that it put our country, the United States of America, which we all love, at a very, very big economic disadvantage”, Trump said in a Rose Garden address.

Chris Bentley, of Boulder-based renewable energy-related company Independent Power Systems, said that he attended the Paris climate accord in 2015 and is disappointed by Trump’s announcement because he recalls walking away from the summit feeling good about the deal that had been made.

“Everyone is impacted and if we do nothing our children will know a world of migrations, of wars of shortage, a unsafe world, it is not the future we want for ourselves, it is not the future we want for our children, it is not the future we want for our world”.

Late on Thursday, BlackRock Inc Chief Executive Larry Fink said he would continue to serve on Trump’s CEO Forum, despite reservations about the White House decision to withdraw from the Paris accord. Well, on Thursday, Trump announced the U.S.’s withdrawal from the climate deal and dagnabbit Musk kept his word. We will increase our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, create a clean energy economy, and stand for environmental justice.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker was less diplomatic, all but accusing the U.S. president of being ill-informed. This is being whittled down to $34 million in 2018, pocket change for one of India’s unicorns.

“It is crucial that the United States remains a leader on environmental issues”, Dujarric added.

“(I) am departing presidential councils.

Trump s announcement comes less than 18 months after the historic climate pact was adopted in the French capital, the fruit of a hard-fought agreement between Beijing and Washington under Obama s leadership.

“IBM believes that it is easier to lead outcomes by being at the table, as a participant in the agreement, rather than from outside it”, the statement said.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.

Apple CEO Tim Cook says he tried to talk President Trump into keeping the U.S.in the Paris climate accord but “it wasn’t enough”.

In a TV broadcast made both in French and English, Macron said he believed that Trump had made a historic mistake, and invited frustrated USA climate scientists and entrepreneurs to come and work in France. “Depending on how optimistic private organizations are, I will either have a really easy or really hard time finding work”. “A federal withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is shortsighted and will be devastating to Americans in the long run”. She said Trump’s decision might have an impact on sentiment at the margin “but doesn’t change our fundamentals”. As Gov. Jerry Brown claimed in a Tweet, Trump is “wrong on the facts” and “wrong on the science“. Climate change is real.

If the president is going to be AWOL in this profoundly important human endeavor, then California and other states will step up.