Waymo Looking into Autonomous Trucks

As you might recall, he allegedly stole 9.7 gigabytes worth of trade secrets from Waymo (then known as Google’s self-driving vehicle project) before quitting his job and launching Otto, an autonomous trucking company that was acquired by Uber eight months later. Waymo has made huge progress as of late in its self-driving vehicles, and now it’s taking things one step further by getting into the lucrative world of trucking.

Alphabet began working on self-driving cars in 2009.

Over the last eight years and change, Waymo – formerly Google’s vehicle division – has been hard at work developing hardware and software for self-driving cars.

Waymo is now testing just one truck, reportedly a Class 8 Peterbilt, outfitted with the company’s self-produced autonomous platform. Waymo then confirmed that it was testing a truck by manually driving the semi on a public road to collect data.

Forbes reported testing of Waymo’s autonomous Peterbilt is ongoing at the company’s private track in California, and on-highway testing is expected to follow later this year in Arizona.

Waymo, a spinoff of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has few major competitors in this industry.

After years of development under the Project X umbrella, Waymo was created last December as a standalone company to monetize Alphabet’s advances in self-driving technology. Uber, which is not a publicly traded company, isn’t required to unveil its full financial picture, but it occasionally releases selected figures. Lewandowski declined to do so.

It’s hard to believe, but it was only 10 months ago that Anthony Levandowski ascended to arguably the most enviable position of any engineer pioneering autonomous technology.

Despite the popularity of their services, both Uber and Lyft are still experiencing losses, according to analyst reviews of their unpublished financial statements.

For next week’s news cycle, Uber can look forward to digesting, and possibly releasing, the results of the investigation of the company’s workplace culture by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder’s law firm.