We are taking it as a normal game: Azhar Ali

For several months, the ongoing pay dispute has been the only story in Australian cricket. “The players play as per the situation and professional players are like that without worrying about anything else”, he added.

Joe Root, who scored his 10th ODI hundred, was thrilled at England getting their Champions Trophy campaign off to an emphatic start.

India captain Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble had expressed their displeasure with the authorities over the training facilities available at Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

However, if they are to better their rankings, the foremost question Bangladesh would need to address urgently is: can they win the clutch moments?

Latest news from the Champions Trophy Group A clash between Australia and New Zealand. “Obviously there are some things going on in the background”.

Nevertheless, the players are acutely aware of what is going on back home in Australia – and in some cases, what is not going on.

“I am very confident that India would do well in the Champions Trophy and they will defend the title, especially the way they played in the last two warm-up games”, the stylish Hyderabadi batsman said. “We would be very interested in looking at that”. “ACA is handling that and I’m sure they’ll come to an agreement soon”.

Not that Mashrafe Mortaza’s team should be underestimated in their first Champions Trophy appearance since 2006 even considering their thumping by India in their last warm-up match. Although, the win was not so easy while the 2nd game was washed out due to rain.

The West Indies team have not been performing according to the expectations for a long time now except in the T20 arena.

That was Test cricket, however, and this is white-ball cricket, where he has rarely been troubled over a sustained period.

With exception of the tri-series, Williamson has essentially decided how New Zealand batted in recent performances against Australia and New Zealand.

“There is no way you can escape the pressure because there are so many people who are watching this game. The guys have been working on that”.

“While batting is India’s traditional strength, it is also fielding a balanced bowling attack that includes some skillful bowlers led by the wily Ravichandran Ashwin“.

The debate triggered a huge debate across India and Pakistan on social media as well as on television channels. “But yeah, it’s just about trying to be as smart as we can be in the conditions that you’re presented with, and I think every team tries to do that as well as they can”, Williamson said on Thursday (June 1).