We’re Confident Of Beating Juve In UCL Final – Ronaldo

It’s hard to disagree with those sympathetic statements, even though both Juventus and Buffon have been spectacularly successful in the past.

“Juve in 1996 cannot be compared to this team, back then we had still won little”.

Both Juve and Real have got their hands on the trophy before – with finals consisting of two former champs boasting 2.74 goals per game.

The Sun on Thursday announce that Madrid are ready to break the world transfer record as they aim to buy stars from Chelsea and Man United this summer.

There are less than a handful of days now until Uefa’s club showpiece tournament final between Juventus and Real Madrid.

Would he do what was evidently best for the team and pick Isco, or do what felt implicitly political and pick Bale, especially given all the drama and symbolism of this match being played in Wales.

“I have been playing with a lot of pain, even when I came back I was taking tablets to get through games and training”.

“This game isn’t going to define him one way or the other, but it could add to (his reputation)”.

Once again trailing by a single goal, Juventus levelled the aggregate score with 15 minutes left in the second leg with a goal from substitute David Trezeguet. The Frenchman has passionately defended the under-performing Bale, and remarked earlier in the season that he would always pick Bale, Ronaldo and Karim Benzema if the trio were available.

The June 3 final comes two years after a 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in Berlin in Allegri’s opening season at the club – that was Juve’s sixth defeat in the final of the competition, a record. Real, his next destination, similarly struggled.

“We’re just missing the final piece, then we can go on holiday”.

In January 2010, Jose Mourinho allowed Vieira to leave Inter to join Manchester City.

Claims Madrid are hell-bent on signing De Gea will not be what Keylor Navas wants to hear ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday night. Berzagli, Bonucci and Chiellini have proved themselves to be one of the best defensive units around. “But history has shown that Real are made for finals, because they have kept on winning”. Just two years before we had been eliminated in the Coppa Italia by Cagliari and the fans wanted [Gianluca] Vialli to play in midfield because they could not understand why they had bought him, and so on. Cristiano Ronaldo has been in typically deadly form this season, already spearheading his side’s La Liga title win, but who would he prefer to line up alongside him? Totti, a world champion with Italy in 2006, could never inspire them further. Bryan Robson but he suffered a bit with injury. Football, that delinquent entity, also owes Gianluigi Buffon a Champions League trophy. That was at during a controversial season at Barca, when they were beaten in 2010 by Mourinho’s Inter.

He is not wrong about the goals: No Champions League final has ended goalless since Milan beat Juve on penalties in 2003.

While Buffon bleeds black and white stripes, team mates Sami Khedira and Gonzalo Higuain once played for Real.