Weather Channel’s homepage critical of Trump’s Paris decision, stirs buzz on Twitter

The fight against climate change has always been an arduous battle, but President Donald Trump made it even harder on Thursday, announcing that the United States would pull out of the Paris Agreement.

The United States is now one of only three countries – along with Syria and Nicaragua – in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to not participate in the Paris pact, which was the first global agreement for countries to scale back pollution leading to climate change.

Weather.com is now awash in stories detailing the effects of climate change on the planet.

The publication, which is owned by multinational tech-giant IBM, voiced its opposition to the move by focusing on its published articles that work to fact check Trump’s claims on the Paris Accord, show the global reaction to the decision and provide proof for why it matters through cases of environmental devastation. Its objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with the goal of keeping global temperatures from continuing to climb.

The Associated Press reports pulling out of the agreement could mean an additional 3 billion tons of carbon added to the atmosphere each year.

The Weather Channel completely revamped its homepage to answer all your burning (sorry!) questions about the havoc that climate change is wreaking on the world. But other posts below the story connect to form a message: “Don’t Care?” One story focuses on the disappearing California coast line due to rising sea levels. Another details how a collapsing ice shelf in Antarctica is about to create an iceberg the size of Wales, U.K.