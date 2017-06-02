Weather Channel website trolls Trump for exiting Paris Agreement

“Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world”, Musk said.

“Today, the future livability of our planet was threatened by President Trump’s careless decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement“, DiCaprio wrote on Facebook.

Mr. Trump, in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, said USA would either seek re-negotiation or remain withdrawn from the agreement that went into effect on November 4, 2016.

With the move, the United States joins Nicaragua and Syria as the only other non participants to the accord, inked by 195 nations, including Washington, in Paris in December 2015, to fight climate change.

He said that Brussels and Beijing believe in “the full implementation, without nuances, of the Paris climate agreement“, and underlined that there can be “no backsliding” on the pact.

First Daughter Ivanka Trump is moving on after her father announced his decision to withdraw the us from the Paris climate accord on Thursday, despite previously lobbying President Trump to remain a party to the agreement, Politico reported.

“While President Trump may not care about protecting the environment for future generations I know that Marylanders do”, Kamenetz said. “This administration is abdicating its leadership and taking a backseat to other countries in the global fight against climate change”.

Mr. Trump pointed out that with the current agreement, China and India could continue to increase their pollution for a decade or two without penalty while the US could not.

Mr Brown joined governor Jay Inslee of Washington state and Andrew Cuomo of NY to form the US Climate Alliance to uphold the Paris deal, a pact involving almost 200 nations aimed at slowing the warming of the planet.

The agreement has more than 190 countries committed to cutting greenhouse-gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Mr Trump’s announcement on Thursday.

“We will remain the leader of the world”.

“If we don’t do anything, we might shoot over 5 degrees or more and that would be catastrophic”, said John Reilly, the co-director of the program, adding that MIT’s scientists had had no contact with the White House and were not offered a chance to explain their work.

Hua said China wants to strengthen cooperation with various parties to “push for the follow-up negotiations on the articles of the agreement and promote low-carbon green development”.