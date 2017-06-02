Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal

The debate over Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal has been settled, for now.

However, the 67-year-old did manage to guide his side to a 2-1 victory in the FA Cup final to beat Premier League champions Chelsea to the trophy.

A formal announcement of Wenger’s new contract is expected to come on Wednesday.

Wenger has personally been in charge for seven of those FA Cups.

Wenger will outline his plans for close-season signings and while there may still be some tinkering with his backroom staff it will not be without his approval. These powers include, coaching, picking the team and directing the transfer strategy.

Arsenal enjoyed a switch in formation towards the end of the season, but it remains to be seen whether the club will stick with the new system going into the new season.

Mesut Ozil was one of the top players who would have been “likely to move on” if Wenger left.

The unsettled Arsenal stars are holding out for weekly wages of around $385,000 per week with their present deals due to expire at the end of next season.

The Frenchman has been named Premier League Manager of the Year three times, and World Manager of the Year once in 1998.

Finishing behind Tottenham in the Premier League table sure didn’t help Wenger’s cause as far as fans were concerned.

There have been questions about whether Wenger would accept a sporting director being placed above him, and if Kroenke believes the repercussions of keeping the boss would negatively impact the business.

But even though there may be bigger trophies to win, I think Wenger has missed his best chance for a flawless ending to his Arsenal career – winning the FA Cup. “The lack of respect from some has been a disgrace and I will never never forget it”, he told BBC Sport.

Separating Wenger from Arsenal is just too hard a step for the club’s board of directors.

The paper also reports that Wenger is under pressure to revamp his coaching team, with goalkeeper coach Gerry Peyton and fitness coach Tony Colbert among those who could be under threat.

“At some point, of course, we will have to transition to the era beyond Arsene”, Gazidis said, “and that is not a sentimental connection that we have, that is a connection that is driven by what is best for the football club”.

“For me, Arsenal winning the FA Cup was very important for the manager, players and fans”, Petit said.

“They are of course unlimited, our ambitions”, he said. I don’t blame the Arsenal board for offering him a new deal, I blame him for choosing to stay on.

“Otherwise, it is total incompetence to get to this stage”.