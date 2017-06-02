Wenger signs two-year deal with Arsenal

In spite of the new two-year contract signed by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, fans who have been protesting over the Frenchman’s continuous stay at the club have declared their intentions of continuing the campaign next season.

Arsenal are set to make a decision over Arsene Wenger’s future on Wednesday afternoon, ending months of uncertainty.

However, he strengthened his case for staying by delivering a shock win to snatch the FA Cup despite having to play against Premier League champions Chelsea.

The club said in a statement that Wenger had been working on a “full review” of the club’s activities alongside chief executive Ivan Gazidis. We look to be stronger everywhere. “We went down that road with [Cesc] Fabregas and [Gael] Clichy and [Samir] Nasri – great players who left because they got more money at other clubs”. We’re committed to mounting a sustained league challenge and that will be our focus this summer and next season.

Arsenal have not seriously competed in Europe for many years – the furthest they have gotten is the semi-finals back in 2009.

Let’s be together to support our players, to support the club and all give our absolute best to be at the level that we want to be.

“And if that happens, my concern is that our wonderful football club, with its rich history, is going to implode – and nobody wants to see that happen to the club we love”. Langton thinks that the club can not afford to just ignore the protests and must work out ways to improve the situation. “He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

Arsenal’s hopes of attracting top players and winning the Premier League rest on Arsene Wenger changing his ways, according to former Gunners striker Alan Smith.

Thierry Henry has remained sceptical about whether Arsene Wenger’s new Arsenal deal will prove to be a success.

And the long-serving England goalkeeper was also adamant that lessons of days gone by should be heeded as it relates to the in-question futures of Arsenal stars Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil.

Meanwhile, Santi Cazorla has said that he has undergone another operation in a bid to rectify the Achilles problem which wrecked his season.

“As a man who worked for him for six years and who has had a distant relationship with him over the last 14 years, I personally think he’s the most successful Arsenal manager of all time“.