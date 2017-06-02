What Crimes Could Jared Kushner Have Committed? Judge Nap Weighs In

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, spoke in December with Russia’s Ambassador to the US about establishing a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and Moscow to discuss strategy in Syria and other policy issues, according to three people with knowledge of the discussion.

Returning home from a nine-day overseas trip, US President Donald Trump has plunged headlong into the ongoing Russian Federation probe controversy, determined to defend his administration and his son-in-law Jared Kushner from its growing reach.

Taking his outrage to Twitter, Mr Trump said it was his opinion numerous White House leaks were “fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is on the defensive amid reports that the president’s adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner had proposed a secret back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team.

President Donald Trump has come out in defence of his son-in-law and senior aide, Jared Kushner, following revelations he is under consideration in the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign’s connections with Russian officials.

Administration officials close to President Donald Trump have been pushing Kushner to step aside while the FBI investigates meetings that Kushner he had with Russian figures during the transition period following the November election, The Hill reported.

Mr Kushner, who is married to Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had contact with Moscow in December about opening a secret backchannel of communications, according to news reports published while Mr Trump was away on his trip.

Trump spent Sunday meeting with attorneys at the White House, presumably to set strategy for dealing with the Russian Federation investigation that has largely sidetracked his legislative agenda.

Graham said. “I mean, it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on an open channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”.

United States media outlets and officials have repeatedly accused members of Trump’s team of having contacts with Russian Federation, alleging that Moscow used these contacts for its own ends and even meddled in the USA 2016 presidential election. The Trump relative suggested Russian diplomatic facilities in the U.S. for the private talks, Kisylak reportedly said.

He said the USA could not necessarily trust messages from Russian Federation, but would include this distrust as another “data point” in White House deliberations. The communications channel was never set up, the people said.

And he said, “You’re asking if he approves of an action that is not a confirmed action”. Some also questioned whether his security clearance needs to be revoked.

Lawyers for Kushner said he was willing to talk with federal and congressional investigators about his foreign contacts. the AP reported.

“I know Jared. He’s a great guy, decent guy”, Kelly told NBC News’ “Meet the Press“.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on”, Clapper said.