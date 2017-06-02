What’s Propelling First Data Corp (FDC) to Reach 52-Week High?

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are now covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Buy rating has been given by 0 analysts to the company stock whereas no analyst given UNDERPERFORM rating to stock and 12 analysts given HOLD rating. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.76.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The stock of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) has “Market-Perform” rating given on Thursday, December 10 by Bernstein. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp in a report on Thursday.

According to analysts First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)’s minimum EPS for the current quarter is at $0.38 and can go high up to $0.42.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) reported a net loss of $4.6 million and $15.6 million, or $0.22 per share and $0.79 per share, respectively, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million and $20.3 million, or $0.37 per share and $1.27 per share, respectively, for the same periods previous year. As per Friday, September 9, the company rating was initiated by Wedbush. Finally, Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on shares of First Data Corp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $134,561.90. 2,395,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of First Data Corp by 19.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Data Corp in a report on Thursday. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,814.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) traded up 3.85% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.79.

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) stock reached a 1-year peak price of $17.95. The company has market cap of 393.99 million GBP. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

On the other hand the company has Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) of 68.8 along with Average True Range (ATR 14) of 0.33, Consequently First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC)’s weekly and monthly volatility is 1.84%, 1.85% respectively. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term. First Data Corp had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 3.63%. For the outlook of the current financial quarter, Analysts think the firm will post 0.03 earnings per share. In contrast to the year ago quarter EPS was at 0.41.

Each year, First Data powers trillions of dollars of transactions around the world, including $2.2 trillion in 2016. The short sellers then promise to replace the stock in the future and makes dividend payments out of their own pockets to cover the dividend income that is no longer exists on the original, now borrowed and sold, shares.