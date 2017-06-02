Where can I watch the final? Plus how to listen live

But it does not mean that the favourite team wins.

I met him recently in Madrid and he is preparing for the final.

In the last couple of years I would be very exhausted when it came to the final part of the league and Champions League season, so this season I was rested for a couple of matches.

One of British football’s most successful exports, Charles joined Juventus from Swansea City in 1957 and proved a huge hit, scoring 108 goals in 155 appearances and winning three Serie A titles.

All of the last 13 Champions League finals have had at least two goals and both teams have found the net in 10 of those matches, including in each of the last six editions. Making the final is incredible.

But the Wales worldwide could start in his home city of Cardiff and it is likely to be a toss up between Bale and Isco for a starting spot.

Yet, the biggest surprise in the 25-man travelling squad is the inclusion of Zidane’s son.

Ultimately, its Real Madrid and particularly Ronaldo who are attracting all the money his price is sure to shorten come Saturday.

Centre stage, as he so often is, will be Cristiano Ronaldo, whose lust for goals has taken Los Blancos to within touching distance of a 12th European title after they took their 11th a year ago by beating Atletico Madrid.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is a no-brainer after another prolific season, in which he has once again delivered in the biggest Champions League games, including eight in his last four to help Real storm past Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid into the final.

Madrid’s route to the final was arguably even harder than Juve’s though.

It’s all change under Jose at Old Trafford as it appears not only are the club are on the brink of signing Antoine Griezmann, but they’re also keen to get their hands on another Spanish side’s key talent: Gareth Bale.

By contrast, Madrid have won their last five.

Charlie Nicholas and the Sporting Life tipping team make RequestABet suggestions for Saturday’s Champions League final. “For what he has done in the course of his career, he deserves to win”. He led Madrid to the title in his first season, a swashbuckling team spearheaded by Mexico great Hugo Sanchez plundering a then-record 107 goals. Ronaldo has scored 71 times for Portugal and is their most capped player of all time with 138 outings. If he plays, it will be his 100th game in the competition and would become only the second Brazilian player to reach that milestone after Roberto Carlos. Only three players have featured in more: Paolo Maldini, Paco Gento (8), Alfredo Di Stéfano (7).

In the Champions League final, the idea is to minimize the risks.