His son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, is under scrutiny in the FBI’s probe into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign. The Russian banker, Sergey N. Gorkov, is a close associate of Putin’s.

Trump came home to face more questions on Russian Federation after media reports about communications during and after the campaign between his son-in-law and close adviser, Jared Kushner, and Russia’s ambassador to Washington.

A new Politico report reveals that President Donald Trump is having a hard time filling government positions due to potential staffers’ concerns over the ongoing Russian Federation scandal. While he has called his first trip overseas a “home run”, it was shadowed by reports about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

Lewandowski said Trump is best served by having staff around him who know him well.

“We don’t say what’s classified, what’s not classified”, his national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster later told reporters.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus thanked Dubke in a statement and said he had “offered to remain onboard until a transition is concluded”.

The stench of greed, dishonesty, and illegality is growing around Jared Kushner, the president’s son in law and top adviser (“As White House defends Kushner, experts question his back-channel move“, May 28).

The nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service said the White House lags far behind previous administrations in naming candidates for federal vacancies – former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush nominated twice as many in their first year, Politico reported.

In any case, the investigation into Russian interference in the presidential election – and possible collusion by Trump’s campaign – is now at the door of the Oval Office and inside the Trump family. Kushner is a person of interest, but not a target in the investigation into Trump campaign contacts with Russian Federation.

“The only thing that could be criminal would be if Jared Kushner held himself out as representing the government of the United States of America”.

A midnight tweet from President Donald Trump has social media trying to find a meaning in the mysterious term “covfefe“.

Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday morning that Trump retains full confidence in Kushner, as well.

In March the White House disclosed that the two had met, but the Post’s sources say that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken an interest in what was discussed.