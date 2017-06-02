White House official: Trump plans to pull U.S. from Paris deal

He has repeatedly tweeted and said in campaign speeches that climate change is a “hoax” and even suggested that China – another frequent Trump target – was behind the plot.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press quoted a White House official as saying “caveats in the language” that Trump would use to announce the withdrawal would leave open the possibility that it is not final.

While Trump now favours an exit, he has been known to change his thinking on major decisions and tends to seek counsel from a range of inside and outside advisers, many with differing agendas, until the last minute.

President Donald Trump walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2017, after speaking in the Rose Garden about the U.S. role in the Paris climate change accord.

“It also makes the U.S. an outlier among the world’s nations, almost all of whom support the climate change accord”, it said. The group’s vice president, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the action “is shortsighted and will be devastating to Americans in the long run”.

Conservative critics of the Paris agreement argue that the president might be best able to wriggle out of its commitments under the pact by withdrawing from the 1994 Came into force two years after rio United Nations Framework Convention, which was created to coordinate global efforts to curb greenhouse-gas emissions.

After taking office, Trump faced pressure to stay in the deal from investors, global powers and business leaders, including some in the coal industry.

“The United States of America is in the process of reviewing its policies on climate change and on the Paris Agreement and thus is not in a position to join the consensus on these topics”, it stated.

Business leaders, normally strong supporters of Republican initiatives, had vigorously appealed to Trump not to abandon the agreement.

Hundreds of high-profile businesses have spoken out in favour of the deal, including Apple, Google and Walmart. Trump is expected to announce that the U.

Even if Trump withdraws, Guterres said, “it’s very important for US society as a whole – the cities, the states, the companies, the businesses – to remain engaged”.

“The message is simple: the sustainability train has left the station”. He said that even though “it looks like that attempt failed”. the “law is the law”.

Last week, leaders of other wealthy democracies urged Trump to commit his administration to the agreement at the G-7 summit in Sicily, but they said in their closing statement that the US, for now, “is not in a position to join the consensus”.

That fight has played out within Trump’s administration. On Tuesday, he met with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, who has denied the science behind climate change.

On Tuesday, the news site Axios reported that President Trump has informed close associates that he plans to withdrawal from the climate pact, which includes a pledge by states to strive to limit the rise of global temperatures well below 2 degrees Celsius.

“The U.S.is already leading the world in energy production and doesn’t need a bad deal that will harm American workers”, it read.

Responding to shouted questions from reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had been hearing from people on both sides of the issue, but he declined to indicate whether he had made up his mind.

That’s according to multiple congressional officials and others briefed by the White House on the decision.

India and Spain on Wednesday expressed their commitment to fighting climate change and reiterated their support for implementing the Kyoto and Paris accords.

Still, the federal government isn’t the only place where Americans can fight climate change, Guterres noted. It’s a reason to stay in, because meeting the goals would be that much easier.

The agreement, which is not a binding treaty, calls on countries to make voluntary national pledges to reduce emissions and provide periodic updates on their progress.

The United States, under former President Barack Obama, had committed to reduce its emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025.

Supporters of the climate pact are concerned that a USA exit could lead other nations to weaken their commitments or also withdraw, softening an accord that scientists have said is critical to avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. Climate change is unstoppable. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser, has come to the view that the standards set out in the agreement did not work for the USA economy and the question was whether to try to change those standards within the agreement or pull out, another senior administration official said.

First, Guterres said he will immediately press for ratification of the Kigali Amendment agreed to in October by almost 200 nations on limiting the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) – greenhouse gases far more powerful than carbon dioxide that are depleting the ozone layer.