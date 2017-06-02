White House says Donald Trump, Germany’s Merkel share excellent relations

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel also criticized Trump’s policies toward refugees and immigration, saying they put Europe’s peace at risk.

Spicer said that Trump feels he and Merkel have a “fairly unbelievable” relationship.

Confronted with Trump’s verbal attacks on Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel – who is known for her cautious choice of words – appears to be increasingly outspoken about the ongoing decline of German-US relations.

The Social Democrat leader then said it did not matter that Merkel and he were in the middle of an election campaign, as “the chancellor represents all of us at summits like these, and I reject with outrage the way this man takes it upon himself to treat the head of our country’s government”. He called for additional burden-sharing.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out”, Merkel said at a speech in Munich.

Various mainstream outlets have reported Merkel’s comments as a slight against the Trump administration’s foreign policy.

Germany wants to develop its ties with India but this should not be at the cost of its trans-Atlantic relationship, Chancellor Angela Merkel said yesterday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that the U.S. president was undermining the peaceful cooperation of nations based on mutual respect and tolerance.

In Rome, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said he agreed with Ms Merkel that Europe needed to forge its own path.

Alongside Modi, Merkel said that while transatlantic relations are of “paramount significance”, the European Union had to forge its own path in the world “considering the current situation”. She was prompted to make it by Trump’s failure to endorse a number of common security and economic positions, most notably the core North Atlantic Treaty Organisation doctrine of collective defence, which has only ever been invoked after the September 11, 2001 attacks on the USA, or to maintain U.S. commitment to the Paris climate accord.

But other leaders, such as Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, rebuked Merkel and insisted that the relationship with the U.S. remains vital.

The blast came two days after Merkel cast doubts on EU’s alignment with the United States and Britain, saying that Europeans should determine their own destiny.

“And in so many places and departments, there are no people”, said this person, who also requested anonymity. “And I regard that, far from being good for peace, actually as being very risky”. Likewise, French President Emmanuel Macron’s description of his odd, intense handshake with Trump in Brussels as a successful demonstration he wouldn’t be intimidated by a USA leader he likened to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the increasingly dictatorial Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be quickly forgotten.

“Because of that, she grew up as I did, as what we called in Germany a ‘transatlanticist, ‘ believing in American leadership and in close ties between us and Europe the United States”.

“It’s not a change in policy”.