White House says Trump, Merkel ‘get along very well’

“Very bad for U.S. This will change”, he tweeted.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis yesterday (29 May) rebuffed German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s insistence that Europe must now take fate into its own hands and insisted that the transatlantic relationship remains vital.

Once again, the world woke up today to an angry Trump tweet. “He has a lot of respect for her”. “We Europeans really have to take our destiny into our own hands“, Merkel said during a May 28 campaign event.

But after Merkel and other senior German officials, who are campaigning ahead of September national elections in their own country, spent the weekend attacking Trump, the USA leader returned to the theme. Her spokesman Steffen Seibert, said Monday the chancellor is “a convinced trans-Atlanticist”. Recounting that Mr Trump’s speech in Saudi Arabia had been “met with near universal praise” he said that the USA president had helped strengthen alliances. “Precisely because they are so important, it’s right to name differences honestly”.

Germany was particularly discomfited, and Merkel wasted no time in warning German voters that the United States can no longer be relied upon as before. “Trump accelerates it, but it was to be expected”.

But Merkel’s frightful decision to open the gates of Europe to tens of thousands of refugees from the Middle East and Africa turned her own people against her.

“Trump minces no words saying what he wants”.

Last week, in a much warmer exchange, Merkel shared the stage with former President Barack Obama at a forum co-sponsored by the Obama Foundation in Berlin.

The relationship between Merkel and Trump contrasts with the warm ties between her and former United States president, Barack Obama-who last week travelled to Berlin to attend a key Protestant conference. “And above all else, we must not submit to Trump’s arms-race logic”. “The West has become smaller, to say the least”, Gabriel added. Notably, he has pushed back on long-standing US demands for Germany to spend 2 percent of its gross domestic product on defense – something Trump pushed during last week’s meeting of the leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

After Merkel’s comments about Trump at the beer hall, she received applause for a whole minute. What would this mean for multilateral institutions, worldwide agreements, and Canada?

After a frosty meeting with Merkel in Washington in March – which he initially described as “GREAT” – he launched a diatribe the following day, accusing Germany of owing “vast sums of money” to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the United States.

The German and French defence ministers said Thursday they were certain about the USA commitment to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation despite President Donald Trump’s recent failure to publicly endorse its collective defence pledge. Wittig said, when Camerota asked if “thinly veiled” comments from Merkel or Trump should be ignored. “He said, ‘I don’t have a problem Germany, I have a problem with German trade'”.