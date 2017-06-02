The White House communications director Michel Dubke has resigned, as US President Donald Trump considers a major staff overhaul.

Compared to George W. Bush and Barack Obama’s administrations, Politico reports, the Trump White House’s 117 announced nominees (of the 559 “most important” positions requiring Senate confirmation) is half of what either accomplished in the same amount of time.

The White House doesn’t want to hear any more questions about the Russian Federation investigation.

“We are concerned about recent reports detailing Kushner Companies’ use of the EB-5 Regional Center program, especially in light of Jared Kushner’s role in the Trump administration and the potential for conflicts of interest”, the letter reads.

She said she did talk to Kushner often, but has not since the news came out last week that he wanted to open a secret line of communication with Russian Federation bypassing formal channels. “The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”, Spicer told the room full of journalists.

Mr. Dubke offered his resignation earlier this month, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday, but offered to stay on during the President’s first foreign trip.

Reviews were mixed for Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the deputy press secretary who has filled in for Spicer at White House press briefings a few times.

If this was the first example of questionable contact between Trump’s associates and the Russians, or if this was some minor functionary and not the husband of Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, the concerns raised so far might not loom so large.

Things got decidedly more cryptic when Spicer was inevitably asked what the hell “covfefe” means.

Conway also dismissed persistent speculation that Spicer, who has been pilloried on TV comedy shows since Trump took office on January 20, was on his way out.

Trump hired Kasowitz last week to lead a legal team focused on steering the President through the various investigations into Russia’s election meddling.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer pushed back Tuesday on the idea that a broader reorganization was imminent, but he acknowledged the president is frustrated with news stories “that are absolutely false, that are not based in fact”. Investigators said Kushner has critical information connected to the probe, but he is not suspected of committing a criminal act.

Cohen did not respond to Reuters’ request to comment.

The Secret Service says it has charged a person who attempted to jump over a bike rack barricade near the White House.